Subway To Sally and Warkings Team Up For 'Stahl auf Stahl'

(FP) With their new single "Stahl auf Stahl", Subway To Sally combine their signature sound with the driving power metal of Warkings, forging a true masterpiece together. The track seamlessly blends Subway To Sally's heavy riffs with a captivating chorus and vocals that reach new heights, offering a taste of their upcoming studio album, 'Post Mortem', set to release on December 20, 2024 via Napalm Records.

"Stahl auf Stahl" is an anthem of resistance and strength. With lines like "Hämmern wir, so laut wie es nur geht, die Welt soll von uns horen" ("We hammer as loud as we can, so the world will hear us"), the song ignites a fire of courage that pushes the limits of what's possible. It's not only a hymn of bravery but also one of rebirth-like a phoenix rising from the ashes, escaping the darkness, and heralding a new day for us all.

This impressive collaboration between Subway To Sally and Warkings is reflected in the dual vocals, emphasizing themes of invincibility and an unbreakable sense of unity. But this won't be the last time the bands join forces-both acts will take the stage together this December on the Eisheilige Nacht-tour.

Subway To Sally about the new single: "Warkings are our co-headliner for this year's Eisheilige Nacht! Their intense touring activities caught our attention some time ago, and we're confident they will ignite a true metal firestorm and make the Eisheilige Nacht an unforgettable experience with their show. This collaboration quickly led to the idea of a joint song, which we wrote and, of course, performed together. 'Stahl auf Stahl' is a powerful medieval metal banger and an exciting experiment for both Warkings and Subway To Sally - one that can truly be called a success!"

Warkings add:"Joining the legendary Eisheilige Nacht-tour with Subway to Sally is like marching into battle with the mightiest warriors by our side!

"And to make it even more epic, we forged 'Stahl auf Stahl', an anthem of steel and fire that will echo through the halls of Valhalla-and every stage we conquer together. Bring your helmets, folks-this is gonna be wild!"

