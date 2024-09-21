Avril Lavigne Wraps Sold Out Greatest Hits Tour

(fcc) Eight-time GRAMMY-nominated diamond-certified superstar Avril Lavigne played the final show of her legendary, sold-out North American Greatest Hits Tour to an electric crowd in Calgary, CA on Wednesday night. Presented by Live Nation, the tour saw nearly half a million fans in attendance over the course of 29 sold-out shows highlighting Avril's undeniable legacy as a pop icon with her innate musical star power on full display for audiences across the United States and Canada.
Of the tour, Avril shared: "My Greatest Hits tour has been an absolute dream come true and every night was magical. I'm forever grateful for each and every person who rocked out with us this summer and can't wait to share what's next."
Celebrating her record smashing catalog and first ever Greatest Hits album (Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits, Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment), Avril unveiled a vibrant, high energy, four-part production on the headline tour. Accompanied by pyrotechnics, costume changes, and archival footage from every stage of her career, Avril took the audience on a journey through time while performing career-spanning fan favorites such as "Complicated," "Girlfriend," "Sk8er Boi," and more.
All Time Low and Simple Plan joined Avril on select dates throughout the tour as special guests and direct support, with Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends joining select dates as opening acts.
