Avril Lavigne Extends Greatest Hits Tour

(fcc) Avril Lavigne announced the 2025 extension of her highly successful, sold-out Greatest Hits Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-date tour kicks off on Sunday, May 18 in Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre, with additional stops across the U.S. and Canada in Halifax, New York, Columbus, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 27 in Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Notably, the run of dates includes a massive stadium performance at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA, and a show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Special guests Simple Plan will join Avril on all U.S. dates, while Fefe Dobson will join on all Canadian dates. We The Kings will join on select U.S. and Canada dates.

The Greatest Hits tour will again see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified "Complicated," the 2x platinum-certified "Sk8er Boi," the 2x platinum-certified "Girlfriend," the platinum-certified "Here's To Never Growing Up," and many more from her record-breaking catalog.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, December 3 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, December 6 at 10am local time at avrillavigne.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show I'M WITH YOU Hospitality Lounge, specially designed VIP merch bundle & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, including 12.5 million units in the U.S. alone, Avril's talent has garnered widespread acclaim throughout her remarkable two-decade career.

In 2024, Avril returned to the stage with a massive run of sold-out Greatest Hits dates across North America, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, Scotiabank Arena and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, ON, MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and many more. Avril also completed a successful run of UK and European performances this summer, including appearances at major festivals like Glastonbury in Glastonbury, UK, Rock For People in Hradec, Czechia, Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands, and Madcool Festival in Madrid, Spain, and more. She also treated fans to two special UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: THE GREATEST HITS 2025 TOUR DATES:

Sun May 18 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre +

Tue May 20 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre +

Sun May 25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

Tue May 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Wed May 28 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Fri May 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

Tue Jun 03 - London, ON - Canada Life Place +

Thu Jun 05 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort +

Sat Jun 07 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *

Sun Jun 08 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Tue Jun 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

Thu Jun 12 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis *

Tue Jun 17 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

Wed Jun 18 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium *

Fri Jun 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Sat Jun 21 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *^

Mon Jun 23 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *^

Thu Jun 26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Fri Jun 27 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

Festivals

Sun Jun 29 - Burls Creek, ON - Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Sat Oct 18 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Festival Grounds

*With Simple Plan and We The Kings

+With Fefe Dobson and We The Kings

^ No We The Kings

