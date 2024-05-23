Avril Lavigne Kicks Off Greatest Hits Tour With Sold Out Show

(fcc) Last night, Avril Lavigne kicked off the North American leg of her Greatest Hits Tour with an iconic performance in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. Avril unveiled a vibrant, high energy, four-part production filled with career-spanning fan favourites such as "Complicated", "Girlfriend," "Sk8er Boi," and more from her record smashing catalog and newly announced first-ever Greatest Hits album (Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits) set for a June 21 release via Legacy Recordings (Sony Music Entertainment).

The tour continues Saturday (5/25) with a show in Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre before making its way through the U.S. and Canada with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto (2 shows), Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago, Edmonton, and more before wrapping on Wednesday, Sept 18 in Calgary. All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Avril on select dates throughout the tour as special guests and direct support, with Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends joining select dates as opening acts.

In addition to the North American tour, Avril is gearing up for a run of UK and European performances this summer including festivals like Rock For People on June 14 in Hradec, Czechia; Nova Rock Festival on June 15 in Nickelsdorf, Austria; Pinkpop Festival on June 21 in Landgraaf, Netherlands; Hurricane Festival on June 22 in Schnee, Germany; and Madcool Festival on July 13 in Madrid, Spain; as well as two special UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle on July 2 and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on July 3.

Earlier this month, the 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame and 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient and ten-time JUNO Award winner announced her first-ever Greatest Hits album available June 21. An essential compilation from all phases of Avril's pioneering career as one of the 21st century's breakout pop icons, Avril Lavigne - Greatest Hits features 20 career-spanning hits from her award-winning catalog including the RIAA 3x platinum and 4x platinum Canadian certified "Complicated" along with the 3x platinum Canadian certified (RIAA 2x platinum-certified) "Sk8er Boi" from her chart-topping 2002 debut album Let Go (Artista), through her seventh studio album Love Sux (Elektra/DTA), with songs such as "Bite Me," "Bois Lie" feat. Machine Gun Kelly and "I'm A Mess" with Yungblud.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: THE GREATEST HITS 2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed May 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^ SOLD OUT

Sat May 25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^ SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 01 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Mon Aug 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena + SOLD OUT

Wed Aug 14 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre + SOLD OUT

Fri Aug 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage + SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 17 - Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC - Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Tue Aug 20 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center + SOLD OUT

Sat Aug 24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater + SOLD OUT

Thu Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sept 01 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sept 03 - Alpharetta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre + SOLD OUT

Wed Sept 04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater + SOLD OUT

Fri Sept 06 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center + SOLD OUT

Sat Sept 07 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre + SOLD OUT

Mon Sept 09 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sept 10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island + SOLD OUT

Thu Sept 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory + SOLD OUT

Sat Sept 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre + SOLD OUT

Mon Sept 16 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place SOLD OUT

Wed Sept 18 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome SOLD OUT

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date

