Gavin DeGraw Re-Imagines His Debut Album With The Release Of Chariot 20

(Sony Music) Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Gavin DeGraw releases Chariot 20, a re-envisioned version of his debut album. More than 20 years since its original release, DeGraw brings new life to the celebrated, Platinum-certified Chariot. Listen here.
"Chariot 20 is a story of revisiting a significant chapter of life lived. A chapter of growth, improvement, and becoming settled in one's art," shared DeGraw. "It's hard to describe how rewarding it's been to reimagine these songs for you all, but I hope you enjoy the outcome. Thank YOU for making this possible. Cheers to another twenty years!"
Chariot 20 features re-imagined versions of well-known classics from his debut album, including double-Platinum certified smash "I Don't Want to Be" and Gold-level hit "Follow Through." The album also includes two unreleased tracks, "Get Lost" and "Love Is Stronger (Alright)," that were written during the original Chariot sessions in 2003. Produced by Dave Cobb, Nashville Lifestyles notes Chariot 20, "is more mature sounding but no less passionate," than its source material.
To celebrate the release, DeGraw will give a special pop-up performance today (Sept. 27) at 28 Liberty featuring the Sing for Hope HandaHarmony Youth Chorus. Sing For Hope harnesses the power of the arts to activate creativity in schools, hospitals, refugee camps and public spaces. The performance begins at 1:00 p.m., at Fosun Plaza, 28 Liberty Street, in New York City.
Additionally, DeGraw will perform Monday (9/30), on "LIVE With Kelly and Mark." Check local listings for more information.
DeGraw is currently on his 2024 World Tour, with various stops across nine countries in the U.K. and Europe.
Chariot 20
1. Follow Through
2. Chariot
3. Just Friends
4. (Nice to Meet You) Anyway
5. Chemical Party
6. Belief
7. Crush
8. I Don't Want to Be
9. Meaning
10. More Than Anyone
11. Over-Rated
12. Get Lost
13. Love is Stronger (Alright)
All songs written by Gavin DeGraw and produced by Dave Cobb
Gavin DeGraw 2024 WORLD TOUR
Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy (Alcatraz)
Oct. 20 - Zurich, Switzerland (X-TRA)
Oct. 21 - Paris, France (L'Olympia)
Oct. 23 - Cologne, Germany (Gloria)
Oct. 24 - Brussels, Belgium (Cirque Royal)
Oct. 25 - Frankfurt, Germany (Zoom)
Oct. 26 - Hamburg, Germany (Gruenspan)
Oct. 28 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (AFAS Live)
Oct. 30 - Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Institute)
Oct. 31 - Glasgow, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 1 - Manchester, U.K. (Academy)
Nov. 3 - Leeds, U.K. (O2 Academy)
Nov. 4 - London, U.K. (O2 Forum Kentish Town)
Nov. 6 - Viborg, Denmark (Tinghallen)
Nov. 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark (Poolen)
Nov. 9 - Stockholm, Sweden (Annexet)
Nov. 10 - Oslo, Norway (Spektrum)
