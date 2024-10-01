Ariana Grande Releases eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live)

(Republic) Ariana Grande releases eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live), featuring seven new live versions of songs from eternal sunshine, including hit singles "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)".

This week, Ariana will release live videos of the new versions released on eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live). Beginning today, with the live video release of "intro (end of the world)" and will be followed daily with live videos of "eternal sunshine" (October 2), "don't want to break up again" (October 3), "supernatural" (October 4), "yes, and?" (October 5), "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" (October 6), and "imperfect for you" (October 7).

Earlier this year, Ariana Grande released the critically acclaimed album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". In addition, both singles, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

eternal sunshine was instantly met with rave reviews from press and fans alike. The New York Times declared the album their "Critic's Pick" while Variety proclaimed, "She's not only a virtuoso singer but a skilled vocal arranger and producer whose multitracked backing voices are like songs on their own." Rolling Stone gave eternal sunshine "5 Stars" and Associated Press declared the album a "Triumph".

