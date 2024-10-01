(Republic) Ariana Grande releases eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live), featuring seven new live versions of songs from eternal sunshine, including hit singles "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)".
This week, Ariana will release live videos of the new versions released on eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live). Beginning today, with the live video release of "intro (end of the world)" and will be followed daily with live videos of "eternal sunshine" (October 2), "don't want to break up again" (October 3), "supernatural" (October 4), "yes, and?" (October 5), "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" (October 6), and "imperfect for you" (October 7).
Earlier this year, Ariana Grande released the critically acclaimed album eternal sunshine, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, her sixth #1 album. Since release, the album has been certified RIAA Platinum, featuring two-time RIAA Platinum single "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", along with RIAA Platinum certified hits "yes, and?" and "the boy is mine". In addition, both singles, "yes, and?" and "we can't be friends (wait for your love)", debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
eternal sunshine was instantly met with rave reviews from press and fans alike. The New York Times declared the album their "Critic's Pick" while Variety proclaimed, "She's not only a virtuoso singer but a skilled vocal arranger and producer whose multitracked backing voices are like songs on their own." Rolling Stone gave eternal sunshine "5 Stars" and Associated Press declared the album a "Triumph".
Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Yours Truly
Linkin Park Score No. 1 Hit With 'The Emptiness Machine'- Oasis Announce North American Reunion Tour Dates- Billy Joel- more
5FDP To Miss Final Metallica Tour Date Due To Injury- Doug Aldrich Recovering From Cancer Surgery Slayer Reunion Set Did Not Happen- more
Rascal Flatts Return For Life Is A Highway Tour- Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne Reunite- Dolly Parton- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand 2025 Tour
Slayer Legend Kerry King Announces North American Headline Tour
Gary Clark Jr Launching 2025 North American Tour
Watch A Place To Bury Strangers' 'Fear Of Transformation' Video
Robert Jon & The Wreck Plot 2024 U.S. Tour
Son Late Great White Guitarist Ty Longley Becoming Firefighter
Queen Share 1975 Performance Of 'Son And Daughter'
Cursive's Tim Kasher To Premiere New Film 'Who's Watching' At Film Festivals