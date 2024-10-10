Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy has today unleashed their brand new single "Lower Purpose", along with a music video. The new single is the follow up to previous releases "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All" and "Hostage" - all of which can be found on the band's forthcoming album The Nothing That Is. The new album is set to be released on October 25th via Nuclear Blast.
On the new track, the band shares: "You work, you pay taxes, and you expect the people in positions of power and government to serve your needs and the needs of other citizens, when in reality they serve their own agendas. Greed, war, corruption, it's almost impossible to free yourself from this cycle. You inevitably serve a lower purpose."
Fans can look forward to catching Fit For An Autopsy live this fall on their North American headline run, The Nothing That Is - US Tour. Featuring special guests Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, the tour kicks off in just over a week on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
Fit For An Autopsy Share 'Savior Of None - Ashes Of All' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Stream 'Hostage' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Thy Art Is Murder Share 'Until There Is No Longer' Visualizer
Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour- Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video- more
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Kane Brown Taking The High Road With New Album and Tour- Rascal Flatts Sell 140k Tickets In First Week- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10
Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour
Richie Kotzen Shares 'Nomad' Video
Beth Hart Shares 'Wonderful World' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video
As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video
Van Halen Plan Special Record Store Day Release
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Recruited By Ice-T's Body Count For 'Comfortably Numb' Video