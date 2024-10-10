Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Lower Purpose' Video

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy has today unleashed their brand new single "Lower Purpose", along with a music video. The new single is the follow up to previous releases "Savior Of None / Ashes Of All" and "Hostage" - all of which can be found on the band's forthcoming album The Nothing That Is. The new album is set to be released on October 25th via Nuclear Blast.

On the new track, the band shares: "You work, you pay taxes, and you expect the people in positions of power and government to serve your needs and the needs of other citizens, when in reality they serve their own agendas. Greed, war, corruption, it's almost impossible to free yourself from this cycle. You inevitably serve a lower purpose."

Fans can look forward to catching Fit For An Autopsy live this fall on their North American headline run, The Nothing That Is - US Tour. Featuring special guests Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, the tour kicks off in just over a week on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

