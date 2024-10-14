The Ocean Announce The End of an Eon Tour

(Pelagic) The Ocean (Collective) have announced 'The End of an Eon' tour, taking place throughout December and January in celebration of their ninth studio album Holocene, as they perform their seminal record in its entirety and are joined by label mates Spurv, Bipolar Architecture and A Swarm of the Sun.
Drawing the curtain on the band's current lineup, the tour will pay homage to their 2023 release and the best of its preceding album, Phanerozoic. The band will be joining forces with members of cinematic instrumental Oslo sextet Spurv and visual artist Dana Schecter (Swans) will also bolster The Ocean Collective's roster for one last outing before the band takes its new form.
04/12 - FI Helsinki, On The Rocks w/ Bipolar Architecture
06/12 - SE Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun
08/12 - NO Oslo, Vulkan Arena w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun
14/12 - RO Bucharest, Quantic w/ Bipolar Architecture
11/01 - DE Berlin, Kesselhaus w/ Spurv & Bipolar Architecture
16/01 - BE Ghent, Vooruit w/ Spurv
02/02 - ES Madrid, Mon w/ Spurv
