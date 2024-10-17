Silverstein To Release Double Album 'Antibloom - Pink Moon' Early Next Year

(BPM) With the approach of their 25th anniversary, acclaimed Canadian rock band Silverstein took to the deserts of Joshua Tree to challenge themselves in more ways than ever before. The result is the band's most eclectic and prolific body of work yet: Antibloom / Pink Moon. A double album that draws from across Silverstein's diverse influences, Antibloom will see its release on February 21st, 2025 via UNFD, with Pink Moon to follow later in the year.

"In 2025 we will be celebrating 25 years as band. For a milestone this large, we felt it deserved the largest campaign of our career," the band shares. "We felt incredibly inspired, and put everything we've learned / felt / experienced into this double-album. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but with starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write Antibloom / Pink Moon - the absolute collection of our musical style and ideas we've pioneered over these years."

In addition to announcing Antibloom / Pink Moon, Silverstein has shared their new single and music video "Confession". A melodic and emotional track about owning up to one's mistakes, "Confession" serves as a follow up to previously released single "Skin & Bones". The two offer listeners their first glimpse at what Antibloom / Pink Moon has in store.

On "Confession" vocalist Shane Told reveals: "I'm so excited to be releasing our new banger 'Confession' out into the world. Early on working through our initial demos I knew this one had something very special in it. It was fun to craft this one in the studio and perfect it, deciding exactly how to present it with all the different layers of music. I think it's one of the strongest singles we've ever released because, at its core, it's all about the message, melody, and emotion."

Fans can catch Silverstein in Las Vegas this weekend at When We Were Young Festival, performing their iconic album Discovering The Waterfront - now certified Gold in Canada - in full. Ahead of the Festival, on Friday, October 18th, they will be playing a rare, intimate headline show at American Legion Post 8. The show marks the start of the band's 25th anniversary celebration, paying homage to venues they started out playing in nearly 25 years ago.

In 2025 fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the 25 Years Of Noise Tour. Kicking off in North America on January 10th, the first leg will feature support from Thursday and Split Chain - as well as a yet-to-be-announced group who is pioneering the next wave of the rock scene. Following the month-long run, Silverstein will bring the tour to the UK / EU alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, and Bloom. These shows will offer a discography-spanning performance and fans will be able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist.

North American Tour Dates:

(with: Thursday, TBA, Split Chain)

10/18 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8

10/19-20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

1/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

1/11 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

1/12 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

1/14 - Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

1/15 - Long Island, NY @ Paramount

1/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

1/18 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

1/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

1/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

1/22 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus

1/24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

1/25 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory

1/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

1/28 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

1/29 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

1/31 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

2/1 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

2/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

2/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

2/6 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

2/8 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

2/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

2/11 - Chicago, IL @ Concord

2/12 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

2/14 - Toronto, ON @ History

2/15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Olympia

UK / EU Tour Dates:

(with: Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Bloom)

2/28 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

3/1 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

3/4 - Brussels, BE @ AB

3/5 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

3/6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

3/7 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

3/8 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

3/10 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

3/11 - Nuremburg, DE @ Löwensaal

3/13 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

3/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

3/15 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

