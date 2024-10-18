Dorothy Shares 'MUD' Performance Video

(Atom Splitter) Dorothy, the raven-haired rock dynamo from Los Angeles, returned to prominence over the summer. She shared the first taste of new music from her forthcoming fourth album in the form of explosive and unforgettable new single "MUD." The track was produced by Scott Stevens (Halestorm, Shinedown, Nothing More). Today, the raven-haired rocker has shared an absolutely explosive performance video of the song, something her legion of fans has been eager to see and hear.

The performance captures Dorothy in her most natural habitat - onstage. It crackles and smolders with the intensity and heat that only Dorothy can bring. Cloaked in black leather, Dorothy schools the crowd on the undeniable chemistry that is alive and well amongst metal and rock loyalists and country badasses. She remains a musical outlaw through and through. Dorothy isn't afraid to get, well, dirty. The song boasts a hearty mix of the blues-infused rock her previous albums have been known for, but adds a countrified twist, as can be offered up by only an artist of Dorothy's caliber.

"The 'MUD' live performance video was shot at two shows we played opening for Godsmack," the singer states. "I want to thank them for having us and I hope the fans enjoy the footage!"

Dorothy has also dropped alternative versions of "MUD" for fans, including the "Rodeo Remix."

Overall, "MUD" is a display of raw, full-bodied vocal power complimented by heavy-hitting instrumentation and riffs galore. The song is currently parked in the Top 5 at rock radio and it's gaining momentum.

In other Dorothy news, she will be performing with Creed's Scott Stapp at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23. It will be the first-ever live performance of their duet "If These Walls Could Talk," an acoustic ballad that delivers two Grammy-worthy vocal performances that escalate to soaring climax as they depict the experience of suffering in silence. It is Dorothy's first time performing at this historic venue.

The details of Dororthy's forthcoming fourth studio album will be announced in due course. Dorothy's discography thus far includes Gifts From the Holy Ghost (2022), which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as ROCKISDEAD (2016), which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and 28 Days in the Valley (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over 1 billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from Staind to Slash of Guns N' Roses to Scott Stapp of Creed to Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.

