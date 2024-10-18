'Lost' George Jones Songs To Finally See The Light Of Day

(2911) George Jones fans are in for a treat with the announcement of the new album, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions set to release on November 15 on Country Rewind Records. Originally recorded for radio airplay in the 1970s, these tracks have been enhanced, capturing Jones' signature sound by bringing the audio quality up to twenty-first-century standards. This was achieved by subtly adding instrumentation and background vocals beneath Jones' voice where needed.
The record features sixteen tracks, including both beloved hits and lesser-known recordings. Many will recognize iconic songs like "The Race Is On," "The Grand Tour," "White Lightnin'," and "Tender Years." This collection also brings to light rare recordings of tracks such as "Old Brush Arbors," "She's Mine," "Four-O-Thirty-Three," and "The Honky Tonk Downstairs," which was premiered by American Songwriter.
"Music truly is the gift that keeps giving," shares Nancy Jones. "Even after all these years, we're still releasing new music from George. This collection features sixteen songs, and while some may be familiar hits, these versions are ones you've never heard before. I'm thrilled to share them with all of his devoted fans."
These recordings were initially made exclusively for artist promotion, often completed in just one or two takes with an announcer's voice between songs. Once aired, the tapes were often discarded or destroyed by the stations. Country Rewind Records President and Executive Producer Thomas Gramuglia discovered the original boxed master tapes and recognized that true fans would appreciate hearing these timeless recordings despite their poor condition after years of neglect. With the help of producer Paul Martin, George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions provides a unique collection of George Jones' music that showcases his emotional depth and lasting influence on country music.
'George Jones: The Lost Nashville Sessions' Track Listing:
01. Window Up Above
02. I'll Share My World With You
03. The Race is On
04. The Grand Tour
05. Once You've Had The Best
06. Love Bug
07. She Thinks I Still Care
08. Four O Thirty Three
09. The Honky Tonk Downstairs
10. Old Brush Arbors
11. A Picture Of Me Without You
12. Walk Through This World With Me
13. Tender Years
14. She's Mine
15. White Lightnin'
16. Hey Good Lookin'
