Stream Dan + Shay's 'It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album'

(WMN) 3x GRAMMY Award-winners Dan + Shay released their first-ever holiday album, It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, via Warner Music Nashville. In the spirit of the season, the acclaimed duo have made a special 2-LP colored vinyl version of the new music available for fans here.

For the past ten years, Dan + Shay have put this cheerful project on their list for Santa, and today they, along with their fans across the globe, awoke to find It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album under their tree.

About It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album Dan + Shay shared "We are so excited to announce our very first Christmas album, and surprise, IT'S A DOUBLE ALBUM. This project has been a decade in the making, and we are so proud of every single note. We truly leaned into our love for the holiday season and think we found some magic in these songs."

They added "Our hope is that you are able to enjoy + share that same magic with your loved ones for years to come. As always, thank you for continuing to believe in us and allowing us to live our dream. We're grateful for you, and we're grateful for Christmas!"

The new It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album features 21 songs; ten traditional, well known and widely loved, standards ("Disc 1") and eleven originals written/co-written by Dan + Shay, including three written solely by Dan Smyers himself. Sharing production duties on It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album is the band's Dan Smyers, and Scott Hendricks. Full track listing and writing credits listed below.

Prior to today's release of It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, tracks "Take Me Home For Christmas" and "Pick Out A Christmas Tree" from the album are already wrapped in "gold" tinsel, reaching GOLD certification by the RIAA. Warner Music Nashville's Co-Chair/Co-President Cris Lacy surprised Dan + Shay with the joyful news at an intimate industry event at the WMN label's office in Nashville, Tennessee.

