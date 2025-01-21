Dan + Shay Take 'Bigger Houses' To No. 1

(Warner Music Nashville) 3x GRAMMY Award-winners and current nominees, Dan + Shay already have reason to celebrate the New Year. Their Grammy nominated single, "Bigger Houses," is at the top of the country radio chart this week, giving the duo their 11th career #1.

"BIGGER HOUSES IS OFFICIALLY #1 AT COUNTRY RADIO," the band proclaimed on social media. "Anytime you get to ring the bell, it's a career highlight and a huge win to celebrate with everyone involved, but this song is extra special for so many reasons. Not only is it the title track to the album that saved our band, but it is a message of gratitude and appreciation that has truly inspired the way we live. Knowing that this song has resonated with so many people, like it has with us, is the ultimate validation.

"Thank you to our longtime friends and co-writers [Andy Albert], [Jordan Reynolds], and [Jordan Minton] for bringing this one into the world with us. This was the final song written for the album, and defined the era in such an important way. Thank you to our [Warner Music Nashville] team for championing this one all the way to the top of the chart. It's not lost on us that working a song like this (no drums or shiny production) is a challenge, but you faced it head-on and delivered, like you always do. Thank you to our country radio family for taking a chance on this song, and helping us share it with millions and millions of listeners, week after week. Your support means more to us than we could ever put into words.

"And last but not least, thank you to our fans. You have always stood by us, through every high and every low, and we are forever grateful. You believed in this song since the day we released it, and gave us the confidence to make it a single. Sitting on top of that house and hearing you sing these words back to us every night on tour was something we will never forget.

"Lots more to say about Bigger Houses, but for now, thank you. Simply, thank you. We could not think of a better way to start the year than by celebrating a song that means so much to us with the people who mean so much to us. Cheers to 2025, and cheers to our 11th #1!"

The 'big' news is fueled by several incredible year-end milestones with the release of their first-ever holiday album, It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album. Featuring 21 festive tracks, including ten timeless Christmas classics and 11 originals co-written by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the project skyrocketed to #1 on the iTunes Holiday Albums Chart and debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 Holiday/Seasonal Chart upon release.

The album quickly became a seasonal favorite, with fans worldwide incorporating it into their holiday celebrations. The original tracks "Officially Christmas" and "Happy New Year" helped fuel the album's 550 million streams worldwide, incorporating 340 million streams in the U.S. alone. In addition, both "Happy New Year" and "Pick Out A Christmas Tree" reached #1 on the iTunes Holiday Songs Chart. The latter also made it to #3 on the AC chart and ended the year as the #1 most played song of 2024 on the Country current Holiday Airplay Chart and the #2 most played song of 2024 on the all genre current Holiday Airplay Chart. Impressively, 13 total tracks from the album enjoyed significant airplay across multiple formats throughout the season.

Throughout the holiday season, the duo also made special appearances on major TV events, including The Today Show (with 2.2 million viewers), the Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony, which drew 5.96 million viewers during NBC's 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which saw over 31 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

In the 12+ years since they formed, Dan + Shay have become global superstars amassing nearly 13 BILLION streams globally, 139 worldwide career Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold sales certifications to date, including 60 US RIAA and 81 international awards.

