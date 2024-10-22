Carly Pearce Launches Special Limited-Edition Label For Conundrum Wines

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce and winemaker Charlie Wagner of Conundrum Wines announce that their special limited-edition label for Conundrum Red and White blends is now available for purchase - go to hereconundrumwines.coma>. Consumers can find the Carly Pearce Limited Edition label at select store locations beginning in early November (not available in all states). The collaboration builds on their shared creative spirit and celebrates their passion for exploration and finding your own path. "Everybody who knows me knows that wine is the way to my heart," said Carly. "Conundrum has been my go-to for years and a staple on my tour bus, so partnering with them on my own limited-edition label is such a surreal, full circle experience. Can't wait for my drinking-aged fans to get their hands on it!" The label features the bold, widely recognized Conundrum logo adorned with wildflowers and a hummingbird - symbols of renewal and healing that are central to Carly's personal journey, captured in her critically acclaimed hummingbird album and current hummingbird world tour. Her message about moving forward whatever the obstacles, creating something authentic and meaningful, and sharing it with others resonates strongly with Charlie and the ethos of Conundrum wines. "Conundrum is all about the journey and staying true to yourself," said Charlie, explaining the many links he sees with Carly and her music. "This wine started with my Grandpa Charlie, who did his own thing and came up with something entirely new. Turns out that a lot of people loved it. Today at Conundrum, we still seek out fresh ideas, challenge ourselves to evolve, and look to inspire others. You know, grapes need to struggle on the vine to develop character - and so do all of us. Carly's story of resilience, growth and creativity makes this collaboration a perfect fit." Carly is currently on the road playing for audiences across the globe on her hummingbird world tour. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour will continue through North American cities like New Town, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join as support on select dates.
"Everybody who knows me knows that wine is the way to my heart," said Carly. "Conundrum has been my go-to for years and a staple on my tour bus, so partnering with them on my own limited-edition label is such a surreal, full circle experience. Can't wait for my drinking-aged fans to get their hands on it!"
The label features the bold, widely recognized Conundrum logo adorned with wildflowers and a hummingbird - symbols of renewal and healing that are central to Carly's personal journey, captured in her critically acclaimed hummingbird album and current hummingbird world tour. Her message about moving forward whatever the obstacles, creating something authentic and meaningful, and sharing it with others resonates strongly with Charlie and the ethos of Conundrum wines.
"Conundrum is all about the journey and staying true to yourself," said Charlie, explaining the many links he sees with Carly and her music. "This wine started with my Grandpa Charlie, who did his own thing and came up with something entirely new. Turns out that a lot of people loved it. Today at Conundrum, we still seek out fresh ideas, challenge ourselves to evolve, and look to inspire others. You know, grapes need to struggle on the vine to develop character - and so do all of us. Carly's story of resilience, growth and creativity makes this collaboration a perfect fit."
Carly is currently on the road playing for audiences across the globe on her hummingbird world tour. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour will continue through North American cities like New Town, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join as support on select dates.
Carly Pearce Shares 'truck on fire' Video
Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Carly Pearce Launches North American hummingbird Tour
Carly Pearce Announces Headlining Hummingbird World Tour
Eddie Van Halen's Final Recording 'Unfinished' Offered As Free Download- Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour- more
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Dead At 66- Jake E. Lee Details Confrontation That Led To Being Shot- Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce Final Concert- more
Jelly Roll Tops Billboard 200 With 'Beautifully Broken'- Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released
Leprous Announce New Melodies of Atonement North American Tour Leg
Foreigner Celebrate Rock Hall induction By Extending Farewell Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Halloween Horrors Playlist
Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day 2025 Tour
Jimmy Page Talks New Signature Gibson Guitars
Better Lovers Share 'Love As An Act Of Rebellion' Video
Swim the Current Stream New Single 'Stay'