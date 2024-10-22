Carly Pearce Launches Special Limited-Edition Label For Conundrum Wines

"Everybody who knows me knows that wine is the way to my heart," said Carly. "Conundrum has been my go-to for years and a staple on my tour bus, so partnering with them on my own limited-edition label is such a surreal, full circle experience. Can't wait for my drinking-aged fans to get their hands on it!"

The label features the bold, widely recognized Conundrum logo adorned with wildflowers and a hummingbird - symbols of renewal and healing that are central to Carly's personal journey, captured in her critically acclaimed hummingbird album and current hummingbird world tour. Her message about moving forward whatever the obstacles, creating something authentic and meaningful, and sharing it with others resonates strongly with Charlie and the ethos of Conundrum wines.

"Conundrum is all about the journey and staying true to yourself," said Charlie, explaining the many links he sees with Carly and her music. "This wine started with my Grandpa Charlie, who did his own thing and came up with something entirely new. Turns out that a lot of people loved it. Today at Conundrum, we still seek out fresh ideas, challenge ourselves to evolve, and look to inspire others. You know, grapes need to struggle on the vine to develop character - and so do all of us. Carly's story of resilience, growth and creativity makes this collaboration a perfect fit."

Carly is currently on the road playing for audiences across the globe on her hummingbird world tour. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour will continue through North American cities like New Town, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as a run of EU/UK shows including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join as support on select dates.

