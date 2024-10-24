Morgan Wallen Shares 'Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)' Video

(EDM) After concluding two years on the road touring his third studio album with his record-setting One Night At A Time tour, 15-time Billboard Music Awards winner Morgan Wallen has doubled down in the studio setting up his next era. Today, to commemorate Friday's (10/18) release of "Love Somebody" and his homecoming shows in Knoxville in September - which became the largest weekend on-record for the city with 156,161 fans in attendance - Wallen releases his "Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)" music video. Watch HERE.

Directed by David Lehr & David Forehand and co-directed by Global Extreme, "Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)" was filmed Sept. 22 on the second of two nights at University of Tennessee's Neyland Stadium. Wallen became only the fourth artist ever to play the venue, which is the sixth largest college football stadium in the U.S., and surpassed the attendance record previously held by The Jackson 5 across three shows in 1984 (148,407).

"'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically," Wallen shared upon the song's release on Oct. 18. "I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out."

"Love Somebody," celebrated by HITS Daily Double as a "heartbreak hit-in-the-making," was written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and was produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time). Craving something different against a neon-lit backdrop, the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone "Who ain't hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin' lights," as he searches for authenticity.

Also in 2025, Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY will headline the festival across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more.

