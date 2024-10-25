BTS Star Jin Previews Happy Album With 'I'll Be There' Video

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS released today "I'll Be There," a pre-release track from his first solo album Happy, along with an accompanying music video.
"I'll Be There" is rooted in rockabilly, a genre that blends elements of rock and roll with country music. The catchy hook is easy to hum, set against a fast-tempo rhythm-a defining feature of the genre. The track conveys a sincere message, aiming to uplift those who feel downhearted and alone by delivering joy through Jin's playful yet straightforward style. Jin participated in the production of the track alongside American singer songwriter MAX, achieving another level of artistic growth.
The music video opens with Jin singing with a band under a bridge against a clear sky. Clad in a casual cardigan, plaid shirt, and jeans, with face piercings, Jin captivates viewers evoking the image of a beloved rock star. A diverse crowd of all ages gather around to sing and dance, swept up by the infectious sound amidst the falling confetti. The contagious, high-spirited energy is amplified as the music video comes to a close with Jin playing air guitar, dancing, and running around the vast, sunlit street by himself in a moment of sheer joy.
Happy features a total of six tracks and explores Jin's journey to discover true happiness. Throughout the album, Jin candidly and wholeheartedly shares a range of emotions such as love, excitement, and courage-essential ingredients to reaching true happiness.
Jin's "I'll Be There" is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide. The multifaceted global superstar's new album arrives on November 15.
Jinjer Preview New Album With 'Kafka' Video
Jinjer Go 'Rogue' With New Video
Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers
Jinjer Surprise Fans With 'Someone's Daughter' Video
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'- Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'- Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned- more
Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility- As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band- Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery- more
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Lineup- Chase Rice Surprise Releases 'Fireside Sessions' Album- Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Sells Out- more
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'
Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors
The Alarm Icon Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned
Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'
Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Red Horizon' Video As New Album Released
Watch Sleep Theory Rock 'Paralyzed' In New Video
Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary