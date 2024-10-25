BTS Star Jin Previews Happy Album With 'I'll Be There' Video

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS released today "I'll Be There," a pre-release track from his first solo album Happy, along with an accompanying music video.

"I'll Be There" is rooted in rockabilly, a genre that blends elements of rock and roll with country music. The catchy hook is easy to hum, set against a fast-tempo rhythm-a defining feature of the genre. The track conveys a sincere message, aiming to uplift those who feel downhearted and alone by delivering joy through Jin's playful yet straightforward style. Jin participated in the production of the track alongside American singer songwriter MAX, achieving another level of artistic growth.

The music video opens with Jin singing with a band under a bridge against a clear sky. Clad in a casual cardigan, plaid shirt, and jeans, with face piercings, Jin captivates viewers evoking the image of a beloved rock star. A diverse crowd of all ages gather around to sing and dance, swept up by the infectious sound amidst the falling confetti. The contagious, high-spirited energy is amplified as the music video comes to a close with Jin playing air guitar, dancing, and running around the vast, sunlit street by himself in a moment of sheer joy.

Happy features a total of six tracks and explores Jin's journey to discover true happiness. Throughout the album, Jin candidly and wholeheartedly shares a range of emotions such as love, excitement, and courage-essential ingredients to reaching true happiness.

Jin's "I'll Be There" is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide. The multifaceted global superstar's new album arrives on November 15.

Related Stories

Jinjer Preview New Album With 'Kafka' Video

Jinjer Go 'Rogue' With New Video

Cruise News: Good News for ShipRocked 2025 Cruisers

Jinjer Surprise Fans With 'Someone's Daughter' Video

News > Jin