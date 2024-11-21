BTS Star Jin Makes U.S. Solo TV Debut On The Tonight Show

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS made his solo US TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an unforgettable performance of "Running Wild," the main track off of his first solo album Happy released on November 15.

Clad in a stylish green fringe jacket and black pants, the multifaceted global superstar lit up the stage with electrifying energy, showcasing his vocal prowess alongside a full band featuring bass, drums, guitar, and keys. A road emblazoned with the track's title- "Running Wild"-at the center of the stage stretched endlessly toward a vibrant canyon landscape behind Jin, symbolizing his journey toward happiness. The colorful display of road signs further brought the stage to life, perfecting a visually stunning narrative.

During his interview with Fallon prior to the performance, Jin reflected on the inspirations behind Happy, sharing his hopes to bring listeners joy, strength, and comfort in their everyday lives through the album. He also brought laughter to the studio by teaching Fallon the signature dance move from his viral sensation "SUPER TUNA," as well as providing explanation for his self-titled nickname, "Worldwide Handsome," which he continues to embrace for its irresistible humor and ability to spark smiles.

Jin's first solo album Happy is a genuine, heartwarming gesture that invites listeners to join him on a journey to find happiness. It is a testament to his versatility and artistic growth as a solo artist, boasting a diverse range of genres and notable collaborations, including Gary Barlow of Take That, MAX, Taka and Toru of Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK, and WENDY of Red Velvet.

The official music video for "Running Wild" has already garnered 8.2M views as of November 20, 2024, reinforcing Jin's status as a megastar at the center of worldwide attention. Happy is available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

