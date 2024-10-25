Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Sells Out

(EBM) AEG Presents and 15-time Billboard Music Awards-winner, Morgan Wallen, announce that Sand In My Boots 2025 is officially sold out. This took place in a span of two hours following the public on-sale. The three-day festival and beach vacation curated by Wallen debuts May 16-18, 2025, on the idyllic beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and will host headliners Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Wallen himself.

"We started talking about curating a festival that includes my friends, and artists who have influenced me, years ago. It took a lot of folks a lot of hours to plan Sand In My Boots, and it only took two hours for y'all to sell it out," Wallen marvels. "We can't wait to deliver a special weekend for everyone in May."

"This Festival has meant a lot to all of us and to see the response and support is overwhelming," shares Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice and Producer of Stagecoach. "We are entirely grateful and look forward to delivering a first-class event to the community."

AEG Presents and Hangout Festival Producer Reeves Price adds, "Partnering with Morgan Wallen to introduce Sand In My Boots in Gulf Shores has been such an incredible experience. Bringing this to life holds great significance for all of us, and we are so thrilled for the support from the community."

The full lineup for Sand In My Boots' debut was announced earlier this week, featuring Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Paul Cauthen, Future Islands, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Ella Langley, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters, Lauren Watkins, Laci Kaye Booth and many more - all hand-picked from Wallen's personal playlist.

Those looking to buy passes can utilize the Official Waitlist. Due to high demand, all Sand In My Boots hotel packages are currently unavailable. Fans can sign up for the Hotel Package Waitlist separately here to be notified if new Hotel Package inventory becomes available.

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Shares 'Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)' Video

Morgan Wallen Rocked 3,107,695 Fans On One Night At A Time Tour

Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival

Hear Morgan Wallen's New Song 'Love Somebody'

News > Morgan Wallen