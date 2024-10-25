Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary

(SRO) Nothing More will celebrate their acclaimed self-titled album's 10-year anniversary with Nothing More - 10th Anniversary Edition via Endurance Music Group and Better Noise Music due November 22. The anniversary edition will include the original album's track listing along with bonus remixes and acoustic versions in refreshed packaging and artwork.

The band have today (October 25) released a remixed version of their current Top 5 Billboard Mainstream Rock radio single, "ANGEL SONG" featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman by Justin "JD" deBlieck (Motionless In White, Sevendust, Bad Wolves).

NOTHING MORE's track listing includes popular singles such as their #1 Mainstream Rock track "This Is the Time (Ballast)", "Mr. MTV" (which peaked at #12), "Here's To The Heartache" (peaking at #4), and the emotionally charged #3 charting hit "Jenny"-which sparked a viral global initiative with the #IKnowJenny campaign via the popular social networking site Tumblr. The campaign saw the band partner with mental health organizations including To Write Love on Her Arms, Young Minds, and The Jed Foundation to dissolve the stigma around emotional health issues and share their stories. Its impactful music video has received over 26 million views and it has garnered over 100 million streams globally.

NOTHING MORE came out on June 24, 2014 via prominent independent rock label Eleven Seven Music, now Better Noise Music. It unleashed their soaring vocal melodies, meticulous atypical rhythmic structures, huge anthemic choruses, and lyrical content that embraced the art of storytelling. The album debuted at #33 on Billboard's Top 200 charts while landing at #3 on US Hard Rock Albums, #8 on US Independent Albums, #11 on US Rock Albums, and #19 on US Digital Albums. Cryptic Rock praised it as "a phenomenal offering with a unique sound that is nothing short of well-crafted and stunning...without a single disappointing track on the entire record, Nothing More has raised the bar for modern hard rock."

The San Antonio, TX-formed band-Jonny Hawkins (vocals), Mark Vollelunga (guitar), Daniel Oliver (bass), and Ben Anderson (drums)-have since become one of the genre's most cherished acts achieving three Grammy nominations, three #1 radio singles ("Go to War," "This Is The Time," and "IF IT DOESN'T HURT"), and an RIAA Gold-certification for "Go To War." Lauded as one of Kerrang!'s "22 Artists Shaping the Future of Rock," NOTHING MORE have established a dedicated global fanbase with their immersive and non-stop energetic live performances having toured alongside rock heavyweights including Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, and Papa Roach, in addition to various sold-out headlining tours and worldwide festival appearances such as Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Welcome To Rockville, Inkcarceration, Hellfest, and Download Festival-just to name a few.

NOTHING MORE - 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION DIGITAL TRACKLIST

1. "Ocean Floor"

2. "This Is the Time (Ballast)"

3. "Christ Copyright"

4. "Mr. MTV"

5. "First Punch"

6. "Gyre"

7. "The Matthew Effect"

8. "I'll Be OK"

9. "Here's to the Heartache"

10. "If I Were"

11. "Friendly Fire"

12. "Sex & Lies"

13. "Surface Flames"

14. "Take a Bullet"

15. "Jenny"

16. "God Went North"

17. "Pyre"

18. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" REMIX

19. "Jenny" ACOUSTIC

20. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" ACOUSTIC

21. "Here's to the Heartache" PIANO VERSION

22. "Mr. MTV" LIVE ON SIRIUSXM

NOTHING MORE - 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION VINYL TRACKLIST

SIDE A

1. "Ocean Floor"

2. "This Is the Time (Ballast)"

3. "Christ Copyright"

4. "Mr. MTV"

5. "First Punch"

6. "Gyre"

SIDE B

1. "The Matthew Effect"

2. "I'll Be OK"

3. "Here's to the Heartache"

4. "If I Were"

5. "Friendly Fire"

SIDE C

1. "Sex & Lies"

2. "Surface Flames"

3. "Take a Bullet"

4. "Jenny"

5. "God Went North"

SIDE D

1. "Pyre"

2. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" REMIX

3. "Jenny" ACOUSTIC

4. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" ACOUSTIC

NOTHING MORE - 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION CD TRACKLIST

1. "Ocean Floor"

2. "This Is the Time (Ballast)"

3. "Christ Copyright"

4. "Mr. MTV"

5. "First Punch"

6. "Gyre"

7. "The Matthew Effect"

8. "I'll Be OK"

9. "Here's to the Heartache"

10. "If I Were"

11. "Friendly Fire"

12. "Sex & Lies"

13. "Surface Flames"

14. "Take a Bullet"

15. "Jenny"

16. "God Went North"

17. "Pyre"

18. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" REMIX

19. "Jenny" ACOUSTIC

20. "This Is the Time (Ballast)" ACOUSTIC

**Bold = New & Bonus Tracks

