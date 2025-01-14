Nothing More Announce Spring Headline Shows

(SRO) Nothing More today (January 14) announce a handful of headlining shows amidst their upcoming spring tour with multi-platinum rock legends DISTURBED who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Sickness.

The headlining shows will alternate support from Texas-based hard rockers Kingdom Collapse and hip-hop/rock artist Mike's Dead on select dates. Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 15 at 10 A.M. local time with pre-sale code SAND and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 A.M. local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available now.

The band wrapped 2024 with several milestone achievements including landing two #1 singles-"Angel Song" featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and "If It Doesn't Hurt"-both of which were featured on their acclaimed album Carnal out last June via Better Noise Music. Their next single, "House On Sand (feat. Eric V. of I Prevail)," will be added to radio on January 21.

1/19-25 Miami, FL - ShipRocked 2025

3/28 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal %

3/29 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #

3/31 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #

4/2 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #

4/3 Albany, NY - Empire Live %

4/4 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #

4/5 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #

4/7 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

4/8 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop %

4/9 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse #

4/10 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine %

4/12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #

4/13 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa %

4/14 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center #

4/16 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC #

4/17 Jacksonville, FL - FIVE ^

4/18 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena #

4/19 Destin, FL - Club LA ^

4/21 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ^

4/22 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ^

4/23 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena #

4/25 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #

4/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena #

4/27 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live %

4/28 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #

5/5 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

5/6 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory %

5/7 Portland, OR - Moda Center #

5/9 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

5/10 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #

5/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #

5/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #

5/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #

# with Disturbed and Daughtry

% with Kingdom Collapse

^ with Mike's Dead

Related Stories

Nothing More Scores 3rd No. 1 With 'Angel Song'

Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary

Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10

Nothing More Launch Contest For Suicide Prevention

News > Nothing More