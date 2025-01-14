Nothing More Announce Spring Headline Shows

(SRO) Nothing More today (January 14) announce a handful of headlining shows amidst their upcoming spring tour with multi-platinum rock legends DISTURBED who are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Sickness.
The headlining shows will alternate support from Texas-based hard rockers Kingdom Collapse and hip-hop/rock artist Mike's Dead on select dates. Artist pre-sale starts Wednesday, January 15 at 10 A.M. local time with pre-sale code SAND and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 A.M. local time. VIP meet-and-greet packages are available now.
The band wrapped 2024 with several milestone achievements including landing two #1 singles-"Angel Song" featuring Disturbed vocalist David Draiman and "If It Doesn't Hurt"-both of which were featured on their acclaimed album Carnal out last June via Better Noise Music. Their next single, "House On Sand (feat. Eric V. of I Prevail)," will be added to radio on January 21.
1/19-25 Miami, FL - ShipRocked 2025
3/28 Chattanooga, TN - The Signal %
3/29 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center #
3/31 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse #
4/2 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center #
4/3 Albany, NY - Empire Live %
4/4 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center #
4/5 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena #
4/7 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #
4/8 Flint, MI - The Machine Shop %
4/9 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse #
4/10 Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine %
4/12 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center #
4/13 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa %
4/14 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center #
4/16 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC #
4/17 Jacksonville, FL - FIVE ^
4/18 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena #
4/19 Destin, FL - Club LA ^
4/21 Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ^
4/22 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ^
4/23 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena #
4/25 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center #
4/26 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena #
4/27 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live %
4/28 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center #
5/5 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #
5/6 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory %
5/7 Portland, OR - Moda Center #
5/9 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #
5/10 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center #
5/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #
5/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #
5/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #
# with Disturbed and Daughtry
% with Kingdom Collapse
^ with Mike's Dead
Nothing More Scores 3rd No. 1 With 'Angel Song'
Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary
Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10
Nothing More Launch Contest For Suicide Prevention
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week- Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Looses Home In Los Angeles Wildfire- Steven Tyler's Healing Process Going Really Well- The Namm Show Will Go On As Planned- more
Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour- more
David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Megadeth Frontman And Family Launch Of Mustaine
Coldplay Announce 'A Film For The Future' And Share Trailer
Nothing More Announce Spring Headline Shows
Cryptosis Unleash 'Reign Of Infinite' Video
Telepathy Announce New Album With 'Oath'
Dance Gavin Dance Launching Return Of The Robot North American Tour
Bear McCreary Announces North American Themes & Variation Tour Dates
Let Me Downs Deliver 'Broken Promises'