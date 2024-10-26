Tom Morello, Grandson & Roman Morello Release 'One Last Dance'

YouTube YouTube

() Tom Morello, Grandson and Roman Morello release the energetic, riff laden track "One Last Dance," taken from the movie 'Venom : The Last Dance' - out in movie theaters today.

"I loved working with Grandson and my 13-year-old guitar prodigy son, Roman, on "One Last Dance," says Morello. "Roman is a certifiable riff machine. He crafted the song's huge riff and plays the shredding solo and Grandson is always spectacular and is a really great songwriter. The song is an absolute banger and totally matches the power and energy of the film."

"Being tapped to bring some rock energy to the conclusion of the Venom series for not one but two songs with one of my biggest mentors and inspirations in Tom Morello is a very cool honor," Grandson added. "Going to action movies with my grandfather was a big part of my childhood, so it's cool to now be the soundtrack for other people making those memories at the movies. On top of that we get to bring in and support the next generation through Tom's son Roman playing on the record too. It was a crazy day to say the least. Overall a huge opportunity and I'm very grateful to Spring and Sony Pictures for that phone call."

Morello and Grandson last worked together on 2021's anthemic 'Hold the Line', also featured in the movie. The pair most recently performed together and debuted the new track live at a pop up club show after weather forced a festival cancellation. Never ones to let the people down, they found a club, plugged in and played for everyone they could pack into the room.

One Last Dance was produced by: Andrew Migliore (Meek Mil, Jessie Reyez), Maxwell Urasky (Maggie Lindemann), and Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, The Killers)

Mixed by: Mike Crossey

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu and Alanna Ubach. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Related Stories

Tom Morello Recruits Son For 'Soldier in The Army of Love'

Def Leppard Debuts New Single 'Just Like 73' Featuring Tom Morello

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single 'Gossip'

News > Tom Morello