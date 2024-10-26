Watch Disclosure's 'Arachnids' Video

(ICLG) Disclosure share their otherworldly new single "Arachnids" - a genre-warping epic that fully embraces their more experimental side. Released via Warehouse Project Records/Capitol Records and accompanied by a stripped-back but captivating video directed by UNCANNY, the GRAMMY-nominated duo's latest track drops as brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence get set to present their hugely popular Friends & Family show tonight at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, UK.

Written and produced by Guy, "Arachnids" strays from the pop sensibilities of past hits like "Latch" ft. Sam Smith, ultimately taking the form of a spellbinding instrumental piece that's endlessly shifting in texture and intensity. In bringing the moody and majestic track to life, Guy immersed himself in what he refers to as "an ever-evolving creative puzzle of sound design and groove exploration," taking months to shape its expansive arrangement of sonic details: wildly careening beats, throbbing grooves, incandescent synth, hauntingly ethereal vocal effects. Constructed around a 10-minute drum-machine jam, the result is both massive in scope and thrilling in impact.

"For me, 'Arachnids' is kind of like a diary entry of where my skills in music are currently at, in terms of mix and production," says Guy. "I wanted to ask myself questions like, 'How far can I stretch and evolve this fairly simple drum loop? Can it go through almost multiple genres along the way? Do I need more than one chord? Can the kick be the bassline?' There was so much creative freedom and so many nerdy moments in the studio, but with the aim of keeping the foundation and groove simple and concise. It's not gonna be one you can sing along to, but I hope you get a lot of enjoyment from it. I know I did."

Directed by UNCANNY (Porter Robinson, Danny Brown), the video for "Arachnids" perfectly channels the track's hard-hitting energy and captures a blissed-out throng of club-goers at Venue MOT (an industrial club in London). As the gritty and graphic-heavy visual unfolds, intense close-up shots show the faces of fans who - as requested by Disclosure on social media - offer their real-time reaction to their first listen of the track. Conceptualized as an explorative study of "Arachnids," the video also intercuts oddly mesmerizing images of insects - brilliantly creating the sensation of the track's raw power awakening something inhuman and unexplainable within all who experience it.

Fresh off their explosive sets at major festivals like CRSSD in San Diego, Portola in San Francisco, and III Points in Miami, Disclosure will bring their Friends & Family club series to Manchester's Depot Mayfield tonight. As part of their highly anticipated return to the city's premier event venue, Disclosure will take over three rooms alongside a specially curated lineup featuring Folamour, Floating Points (DJ set), DJ BORING b2b Sam Alfred, Jyoty, Sally C, and many more.

"Arachnids" arrives on the heels of "in2minds" - an exhilarating collaboration with DJ/producer Chris Lake, released via Black Book Records/Astralwerks last month. After leading DJs like Four Tet, salute, Joy Orbison, and Ben UFO played the tune nonstop at underground club shows all summer long, "in2minds" premiered to immediate acclaim from EDM.com (who hailed it as a "down-and-dirty house track"), DJ Mag ("a fizzing swirl of 808s and choppy drum patterns pivots on a looping, earworm vocal snippet"), We Rave You ("one of the most exciting collaborations of the year"), and more. The track was also praised by the likes of Stereogum, GRAMMY.com, and named one of Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need to Know".

A truly unstoppable force in the dance music world, Disclosure scored a global smash earlier this year with "She's Gone, Dance On" - a hypnotic summer heater that premiered as the "Hottest Record" on BBC Radio 1's "New Music Show with Jack Saunders" and debuted at #16 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, quickly earning raves from tastemaking outlets like The FADER, NYLON, Consequence, Stereogum, and V Magazine. In the midst of dazzling audiences around the world with an all-new live show rich in live instrumentation, Disclosure also delivered "She's Gone, Dance On (Live From The Mews)" - a stunningly soulful version recorded live with a full band (including their dad Robin Lawrence on electric guitar). In addition, Disclosure shared a gorgeously choreographed video for "She's Gone, Dance On," directed by Vincent Catel (Hermes, Dior) and featuring the French dance collective La Horde (Madonna, Spike Jonze).

Related Stories

Disclosure Deliver 'She's Gone, Dance On' Video

On This Day in Rock 2018: Eric Clapton Losing His Hearing

Disclosure Announce U.S. Spring Headline Dates

News > Disclosure