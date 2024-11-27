Disclosure Team With Pa Salieu For 'King Steps'

(ICLG) Disclosure share their new single "King Steps" -a wildly exhilarating collaboration with fast-rising British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu. Out today via Disorder/Capitol Records, the larger-than-life track marks Disclosure's first new music since earning a GRAMMY nomination for their chart-climbing summer smash "She's Gone, Dance On."
A hard-hitting banger built on their fiercely inventive sound design, "King Steps" adds to Disclosure's longtime legacy of boundary-pushing collaborations with such eclectic acts as The Weeknd, Lorde, AlunaGeorge, Aminé, slowthai, and Sam Smith (who featured on their platinum-certified breakthrough single "Latch," a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100). This time around, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence offer up a powerfully infectious anthem fueled by the supremely commanding vocal work of Pa Salieu - one of the most dynamic new voices in Britain's burgeoning hip-hop scene, whose widely lauded new project Afrikan Alien provides "a new blueprint for pan-African pop," according to Pitchfork.
During their set last month at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, UK, Pa Salieu joined Disclosure onstage to premiere a live version of "King Steps," immediately drumming up major anticipation for the track. With its explosive collision of sonic elements - fast-bouncing beats, frenetic textures, dizzying synth that feels beamed in from another dimension - Disclosure's production serves as a potent backdrop for Pa Salieu's head-turning lyrical skills. Rooted in a bass-heavy and deeply hypnotic groove and core influences of UK Garage, the result is an instant hit of pure energy and maximal pleasure.
As Guy Howard explains, "We're excited to continue showcasing the darker, harder side of our sound with "King Steps." UK Garage has always been a core influence in our music, and it's incredible to see its impact growing so much over the past year. Collaborating with Pa Salieu-who's delivering some of the best music coming out of the UK right now-makes it the perfect time to release this track."
Says Pa Salieu, "I'm an Afrikan Alien, and I know that garage music isn't a genre people might expect me to jump on- but that's what being an alien is about, moving from planet to planet, sound to sound. I stepped into Disclosure's world and together we created an atmosphere that blends where we're both coming from. That is true collaboration."
