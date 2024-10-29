Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere

(Chipster) Wicked is ready to raise some hell this Halloween with their latest single, "Hellraiser"! Digging into their sleazy, hard rock roots; the single feeds off a dark hard hitting arena vibe laced with punk rock intensity.

Twin harmony guitars will put you in a trance for haunting and Chad Michael will command head banging till the bitter end. And catch WICKED emerging from the depths of darkness in the "Hellraiser" music video as they summon red hot rock n roll mischief!

The group is extremely honored and excited to be bringing "Hellraiser" and all their high energy rock n' roll to the Anaheim, CA House Of Blues, as they take the stage along the laundry list of legends that make up Metal Allegiance, as well as OTTTO and Lost Legacy on January 23rd. If you haven't seen the WICKED boys live this past spring on their North American Tour with Raven, you won't want to miss this thunderous set of the new wave of hard rock!

"We're bringing all our firepower out for the House of Blues show. Come experience it live and in person!" - Scotty V

Comprised of members singer/guitarist Chad Michael, guitarist Scotty V, bassist Danny, and drummer Gunnar, Wicked hails from Rochester, New York, and issued their full-length sophomore album, 'Sunburn' (available on all digital music providers, CD, and vinyl via SBMG Global and The Orchard) on March 1, 2024.

Thus far, several other singles and videos have been issued form the album, including "Gorgeous," "Summer & Sun," "Cali," and "Lost in the Dark." And all of these party metal anthems - and more - will certainly be performed on January 23rd at the House of Blues show!

"Guitar driven music has never been so fun! Go crank up "Hellraiser" Turn It Up!" - Chad Michael

