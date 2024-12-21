Wicked Sing-Along Soundtrack Arrives

(Republic) In celebration of the biggest soundtrack debut of the decade, the highly anticipated sing-along version of Wicked: The Soundtrack is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Listen here via Universal Pictures / Republic Records / Verve Records.

It's the perfect opportunity for Wicked fans to flex their vocal muscles and become their own favorite lead vocalists on the soundtrack. The sing-along soundtrack provides all citizens of Oz the unique ability to sing their favorite Wicked songs with the film's cinematic orchestra and cast of background vocalists. Everyone can now perfect their vocal performances ahead of the forthcoming Wicked sing-along in theaters this Christmas!

Wicked: The Soundtrack continues to top the charts and made Billboard 200 history with the highest debut ever for a theatrical adaptation of a stage musical. In addition, the soundtrack debut marked the biggest sales week for any soundtrack this decade.

On Christmas Day, Universal Pictures will release sing-along screenings of Wicked, as the box-office phenomenon continues its record-shattering theatrical run. More than 1,000 theaters throughout the United States, Canada and select international markets will host interactive sing-along screenings, which will feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit http://wickedmovie.com/singalong/. The film will continue to play in standard format at theaters nationwide.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked: For Good is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked Sing-along Tracklisting:

No One Mourns the Wicked (Sing-Along)

Dear Old Shiz (Sing-Along)

The Wizard And I (Sing-Along)

What Is This Feeling? (Sing-Along)

Something Bad (Sing-Along)

Dancing Through Life (Sing-Along)

Popular (Sing-Along)

I'm Not That Girl (Sing-Along)

One Short Day (Sing-Along)

A Sentimental Man (Sing-Along)

Defying Gravity (Sing-Along)

