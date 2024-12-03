Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History

(Republic) Wicked: The Soundtrack makes Billboard 200 history with the highest debut ever for a theatrical adaptation of a stage musical and debuts at #1 on the Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts. In addition, the soundtrack debut marks the biggest sales week for any soundtrack this decade.

Since it's release, Wicked: The Soundtrack has received rave reviews from press and fans alike. Billboard proclaims: "The film's official soundtrack captures the movie magic thanks to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - co-stars, and vocal powerhouses - injecting new life into the musical's beloved centerpieces." Vogue says of the soundtrack, "it delivers," and Out Magazine declares that the album is, "just as stunning as fans expected."

With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

In addition, the soundtrack features the musical talents of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked: The Soundtrack Tracklisting:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked

2. Dear Old Shiz

3. The Wizard And I

4. What Is This Feeling?

5. Something Bad

6. Dancing Through Life

7. Popular

8. I'm Not That Girl

9. One Short Day

10. A Sentimental Man

11. Defying Gravity

12. Ozdust Duet (Bonus Track) *Digital Only

Related Stories

Stream Wicked: The Soundtrack

Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere

Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video

The Voice Champ Gina Miles Releases Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

News > Wicked