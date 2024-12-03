Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History

(Republic) Wicked: The Soundtrack makes Billboard 200 history with the highest debut ever for a theatrical adaptation of a stage musical and debuts at #1 on the Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts. In addition, the soundtrack debut marks the biggest sales week for any soundtrack this decade.
Since it's release, Wicked: The Soundtrack has received rave reviews from press and fans alike. Billboard proclaims: "The film's official soundtrack captures the movie magic thanks to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - co-stars, and vocal powerhouses - injecting new life into the musical's beloved centerpieces." Vogue says of the soundtrack, "it delivers," and Out Magazine declares that the album is, "just as stunning as fans expected."
With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.
In addition, the soundtrack features the musical talents of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.
Wicked: The Soundtrack Tracklisting:
1. No One Mourns the Wicked
2. Dear Old Shiz
3. The Wizard And I
4. What Is This Feeling?
5. Something Bad
6. Dancing Through Life
7. Popular
8. I'm Not That Girl
9. One Short Day
10. A Sentimental Man
11. Defying Gravity
12. Ozdust Duet (Bonus Track) *Digital Only
Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere
Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video
The Voice Champ Gina Miles Releases Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'- Staind and Breaking Benjamin Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden- more
AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour- Get Thrashed: The Story of Thrash Metal Spinoff Film Coming Next Week- more
Jelly Roll Releases 'Run It' Video- Alison Krauss And Union Station Lead Earl Scruggs Music Festival Lineup- more
The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- Wicked: The Soundtrack Makes Chart History- more
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'
Howard Jones and Adam Dutkiewicz Reveal Name Of Killswitch Engage Offshoot
Falling In Reverse Forced To Cancel UK Tour At Last Minute
Michael Monroe Postpones Shows Due To Injury
Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Awaken The Falling Tour
Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer
Megadeth Star Highlights The 1st Metal Christmas Rendition Of 'Carol Of The Bells'