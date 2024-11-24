Stream Wicked: The Soundtrack

(Republic) Universal Studios / Republic Records / Verve Records release the most-anticipated soundtrack of the year, Wicked: The Soundtrack, to coincide with the film's arrival in theaters. Wicked: The Soundtrack will include the iconic songs "Defying Gravity," "Popular," "Dancing Through Life," "The Wizard And I" and more like you've never heard them before!

With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Stephen Schwartz commented on the soundtrack release, "I am so proud of our Wicked soundtrack. These world-class singers and this wonderful full orchestra have given me and my music team the chance to make a recording that I think will excite both fans of the Broadway cast recording and audiences hearing these Wicked songs for the first time."

In addition, the soundtrack features the musical talents of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The soundtrack is now available in multiple formats including CD, double vinyl, double picture disc and digitally. Target has exclusive versions including split pink-and-green vinyl and a CD with a fold-out poster. Barnes & Noble also has an exclusive version of the CD with an alternate cover.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Related Stories

Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere

Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video

The Voice Champ Gina Miles Releases Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Video

News > Wicked