Ella Langley Expands 'still hungover'

(Columbia) Rising country star Ella Langley has unveiled the deluxe version of her debut album, still hungover. This album features 4 additional songs and a monologue that builds and continues the story of Ella's critically acclaimed debut record (hungover).
Among the 4 songs are the previously released "made it out of mexico (acoustic)" and "weren't for the wind", which established itself as Ella's biggest solo song release to date, plus two new songs "20-20" and focus track "girl you're taking home". Both new tracks are accompanied by new visualizers directed by Whale Tale Media.
hungover initially arrived on August 2nd with 14 raw, fun and emotional tracks, including her certified Platinum hit song "you look like you love me" featuring Riley Green. The track is currently Top 10 at Country Radio (plus #1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 30 Countdown) and was debuted on television last week with a performance on the TODAY Show. The duet has garnered over 217M worldwide streams and views to date and is nominated at the CMA Awards for 'Musical Event of the Year'.
With several dates still to go on her sold-out debut headline hungover tour, Ella recently announced that she is extending her headline shows into 2025! The still hungover tour was announced on the TODAY Show, and tickets for the 17 newly added shows sold out within one day. Next year, Ella is also set to perform as direct support on Riley Green's 2025 North American Damn Country Music Tour.
still hungover is available now HERE!
still hungover Track List:
hungover
i blame the bar
you look like you love me (feat. Riley Green)
nicotine
love you tonight
better be tough
paint the town blue
cowboy friends
girl who drank wine
monsters
people change
closest to heaven
cowgirl don't cry (acoustic)
broken in (acoustic)
girl you're taking home
weren't for the wind
20-20
made it out of mexico (acoustic)
monologue
