Kelly Clarkson Delivers 'When Christmas Comes Around... Again'

(Atlantic) Kelly Clarkson is celebrating the holiday season with her special deluxe edition album, When Christmas Comes Around... Again, available now via Atlantic Records.
The re-release of her GRAMMY-nominated ninth studio album, 2021's When Christmas Comes Around..., includes two new songs co-produced by internationally renowned artist/producer Mark Ronson: "You For Christmas" & a cover of "Sleigh Ride." "You For Christmas" marks the latest original release from Clarkson since her GRAMMY-nominated tenth studio album, 2023's chemistry.
One of the most popular artists of this era, Kelly Clarkson has sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles worldwide. The Texas-born singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of American Idol and quickly became one of pop's top singles artists, in addition to the first artist to top each of Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.
Meanwhile on the small screen, her multi-Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, just kicked off its sixth season - the show's second since relocating to New York City. Stream the album here
