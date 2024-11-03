Lil Uzi Vert Delivers 'Eternal Atake 2'

(Atlantic) Lil Uzi Vert unveils the long-awaited Eternal Atake 2. This highly anticipated album promises an otherworldly journey, filled with the unexpected twists that have become the artist's signature.

RIAA Diamond-certified and multiple GRAMMY-nominated superstar LIL UZI VERT has a sound as dynamic as their vision and trend-setting fashion. The Philadelphia native boasts over 31 billion career streams, three GRAMMY nominations and over 100 career Billboard Hot 100 charted songs.

Uzi's critically acclaimed albums include, RIAA Platinum albums; LUV IS RAGE 2, ETERNAL ATAKE, LIL UZI VERT VS. THE WORLD, and PINK TAPE, three which landed #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. LUV IS RAGE 2 featured the hit Diamond certified worldwide hit, "XO Tour Llif3," 4X Platinum certified, "The Way Life Goes," and Platinum certified, "Neon Guts (feat. Pharrell Williams)."

In addition to their extensive catalog, the artist has also featured on several record-breaking tracks including Migos' RIAA 4X Platinum, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping hit single, "Bad and Boujee."

'ETERNAL ATAKE 2' TRACKLIST

We Good

Light Year (Practice)

Meteor Man

Paars In Mars

The Rush (ft. Big Time Rush)

Not An Option

She Stank

Mr Chow

Lyft Em Up

Chips And Dip

Black Hole

Chill Bae

Goddard Song

Perkysex

Conceited

Space High

