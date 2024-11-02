Malcolm Todd Delivers 'Comfort Me' Video

(SFM) 21-year-old multi-instrumentalist and artist Malcolm Todd releases his new single "Comfort Me," out now via Columbia Records. Originally debuted while Malcolm was on tour supporting Omar Apollo, "Comfort Me" has become a staple in his vibrant live sets. He has performed this fan favorite in front of thousands during his recent shows at the Austin City Limits Festival and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Directed by Colin Tunney, the accompanying music video embraces a stripped-back, minimalistic aesthetic with nine unique looks - complete with an array of wild, creative wigs - including a sequence where he searches for his new look after recently shaving his head, adding a playful edge to the song's earnestness.
Speaking on the track, Malcolm shares: "'Comfort Me' is a reflection of those moments where you need to find solace in yourself, even when everything around you feels uncertain. I wanted the video to capture that duality - it's simple but playful, a reminder that we can still find joy in the midst of vulnerability."
This new release follows Malcolm's drop, Two New Malcolm Todd Songs, which features tracks "You Owe Me," and the quirky "Cute Shirt (Interlude)."
