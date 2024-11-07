Counterparts Surprise Fans With 'Heaven Let Them Die' EP

(AS) Canadian quartet Counterparts - Brendan Murphy, vocals; Kyle Brownlee, drums; Tyler Williams; guitars, and Jesse Doreen, guitars - dropped Heaven Let Them Die, a surprise EP. Listen here.

The EP finds the band going harder than ever before. "Heaven Let Them Die is Counterparts at our most aggressive - sonically, lyrically and visually," says Murphy.

"Picking up where Eulogy ended, Heaven Let Them Die details how I came to terms with all I had foreshadowed in the previous release and how that led me to where I am now. This EP is the most authentic representation of Counterparts to date - honest, harsh and without restraint."

HEAVEN LET THEM DIE EP TRACK LISTING:

"A Martyr Left Alive"

"With Loving Arms Disfigured"

"To Hear of War"

"No Lamb Was Lost"

"Praise No Artery Intact"

"Heaven Let Them Die"

Related Stories

Poison The Well, Counterparts Lead Furnace Fest Lineup Additions

Senses Fail, We Came As Romans, Counterparts Tour Canceled

Hawthorne Heights Release New Song and Announce Album

Counterparts Release Two Song B-Sides Collection

News > Counterparts