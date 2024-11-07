Counterparts Surprise Fans With 'Heaven Let Them Die' EP

(AS) Canadian quartet Counterparts - Brendan Murphy, vocals; Kyle Brownlee, drums; Tyler Williams; guitars, and Jesse Doreen, guitars - dropped Heaven Let Them Die, a surprise EP. Listen here.
The EP finds the band going harder than ever before. "Heaven Let Them Die is Counterparts at our most aggressive - sonically, lyrically and visually," says Murphy.
"Picking up where Eulogy ended, Heaven Let Them Die details how I came to terms with all I had foreshadowed in the previous release and how that led me to where I am now. This EP is the most authentic representation of Counterparts to date - honest, harsh and without restraint."
HEAVEN LET THEM DIE EP TRACK LISTING:
"A Martyr Left Alive"
"With Loving Arms Disfigured"
"To Hear of War"
"No Lamb Was Lost"
"Praise No Artery Intact"
"Heaven Let Them Die"
