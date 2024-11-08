Butcher Babies Share First Song Since Carla Harvey Departure 'Sincerity'

(The Metallist) Butcher Babies are back with the new track "Sincerity"! This is the first song released since the band and vocalist Carla Harvey departed ways in July this year.

Released via Judge and Jury Records, the new track has everything to not make the fans disappointed - captivating vocals, a lethal dose of electronics, and groovy riffs!

This is what Heidi Shepherd said about "Sincerity" and the upcoming music from the band: "'Sincerity' is wishful thinking in that someone you trusted had been sincere and delicate with your feelings and emotions rather than used to feed their own ego and benefit. The tag line, 'the lies we can't survive', stems from a relationship that has been fought for over and over again but, ultimately, can not be fixed. After years of a pathological liar looking you in the eyes and offering up intentional and insincere promises, this song touches on those eyes being the 'eyes that lie.'

"These new songs are written and produced with a purpose to show growth and maturity within the band. They are bound to invoke an emotional rollercoaster between looking toward the future with hope while reminiscing of past losses."

Related Stories

Butcher Babies Part Ways With Singer Carla Harvey

Butcher Babies Announce Double Album Release

Butcher Babies Deliver 'Red Thunder' With New Video

Butcher Babies Premiering 'Red Thunder' Video

News > Butcher Babies