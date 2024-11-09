Jason Aldean Serves Up 'Whiskey Drink' Video

(BBR) Award-winning entertainer Jason Aldean has released the official music video for "Whiskey Drink," his third radio single off his latest album, Highway Desperado.
"Whiskey Drink" is the Broken Bow Records follow up to the Hot 100 chart-topping hit "Try That In A Small Town" and "Let Your Boys Be Country," Aldean's latest hits in a prolific career known for "songs of small-town living, love and loss (that) have resonated with a loyal fanbase" (Billboard) and have "vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success" (Atlanta Journal Constitution).
The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Decade recently wrapped his sold-out Highway Desperado Tour after playing to sold-out crowds across the U.S, ending with a final hometown tour stop in Macon, GA. While in Macon, Aldean also played an additional Concert For the Kids charity benefit, which benefited the city's Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital. Longtime supporters of the hospital, the Aldean family raised and donated more than $618,000 to support the hospital's continued lifesaving efforts.
