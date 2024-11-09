Journey Montana Shares Live Version Of 'You'

(TFG) Rising R&B starlet Journey Montana returns with a new live version of "You." Immersing listeners deeper in the sonic barrage of the song, the live set brings a fresh perspective to the lauded original.

Accompanied by a visual that features acclaimed producer DJ Camper (Ye, Doja Cat, H.E.R.), who's fresh off a Grammy win for Coco Jones' hit single "ICU," Journey's latest entry adds more depth to her already impressive sound. With a feminine command that serenades with flair, the R&B It-girl's vocals fill the room while a cascading piano melody plays the backdrop.

The live version arrives in the midst of Journey's second, cross-country trek for the 'A Night About You' tour with Byron Juane. The 7-date run kicked off last night in Dallas, TX and will include stops in major cities. Just last year, the budding star toured alongside Ann Marie on the "Tripolar Tour." Now, Journey will be joined by some of the hottest rising artists in R&B such as Eli Derby, Lily Massie, PxRRY, and of course, headliner Byron Juane.

The original version of "You," released July 26, 2024, received press attention from publications such as VIBE, Rated R&B, Def Pen, and YouKnowIGotSoul to name a few.

The former "All American" cast member made waves last year, amassing over 10 million streams across platforms, including her critically-acclaimed EP Stargirl, and the live rendition, Stargirl (Live Sessions). The project skyrocketed into the Top 10 of US iTunes, debuting at #5. With more new music and announcements underway, Journey Montana is on the cusp of having a major breakthrough moment.

Stream "You (Live)" above and stay tuned for more as she gears up for her 2025 debut album.

A NIGHT ABOUT YOU TOUR

11/15 - Atlanta, GA

11/16 - Charlotte, NC

11/19 - New York City, NY

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA

11/21 - Washington DC

