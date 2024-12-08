Journey Montana Shares 'You' Remix Featuring Eli Derby

(TFG) R&B star Journey Montana returns with a soulful remix of her latest single "YOU" featuring Eli Derby. She shares a revamped version of the song that breathes fresh life into the original. Eli's smooth vocals convey a heartfelt male perspective that deepens the song's emotional resonance.
Fresh off sharing the stage with GloRilla and T-Pain as part of their electrifying performance of "I LUV HER" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she also wrapped up her successful 'A Night About You' tour with Byron Juane, playing to fans in Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and more.
Last week, Journey unveiled the official music video for "YOU," which made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and impacted rotation on MTV. Produced by Grammy-winning hitmaker DJ Camper, the original track showcases Journey's signature ability to craft music that connects deeply with listeners. This remix takes that connection even further, offering a dual perspective on love over a lush, ethereal soundscape.
Now, Journey is back on the road, serving as direct support for Capella Grey on his 'The Terribly Responsible' tour, with stops across the U.S. and Europe. With the "YOU" remix and an unstoppable work ethic, Journey Montana continues to cement her status as one of R&B's brightest rising stars.
Journey Montana Streams 'You' Video
Journey Montana Shares Live Version Of 'You'
