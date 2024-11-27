Journey Montana Streams 'You' Video

(The Forefront Group) Journey Montana reinforces her signature soulful sound, inviting viewers on a journey of love with a brand-new music video for "YOU." What's set to be the lover's anthem of 2024, "YOU" made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and impacted rotation on MTV.
Earlier this month, Journey released the live version of "YOU," produced by Grammy-Award winner DJ Camper. Immersing listeners deeper in the sonic barrage of the song, the live set brings a fresh perspective to the lauded original. Now, the video bridges the tenderness of the track and affirms Journey's ability to create music that resonates with a worldwide audience.
Fresh off the heels of live shows in Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and beyond, for the 'A Night About You' tour with Byron Juane, Journey adds a cherry on top of her momentous run this year. In addition, she's getting ready to hit the road again, touring as direct support on Capella Grey's 'The Terribly Responsible' tour, with select dates in Europe and the United States.
"YOU" explores Journey's gift with newfound artistic latitude and dives deep into a relatable situation. The accompanying video pits a feel-good energy against the intricacies of the human experience, where the heart yearns for love and a meaningful connection.
Ahead of her forthcoming debut album coming in 2025, the former "All American" cast member continues to use her voice as a medium. Check out the "YOU" music video above and stay tuned for more from Journey Montana.
THE TERRIBLY RESPONSIBLE TOUR
12/3 - London, UK
12/7 - Toronto, CA
12/9 - Philadelphia, PA
12/10 - Washington, DC
12/11 - Boston, MA
12/14 - Charlotte, NC
12/15 - Atlanta, GA
Journey Montana Shares Live Version Of 'You'
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater- August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas- more
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater
August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas
Julien-K Announce New Member Ahead Of Vampires Everywhere and Powerman 5000 Tours
Sum 41 To Be Inducted into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame
Whitechapel Pull Out Of Thy Art Is Murder Tour Over Mental Health Concerns
Last Song Dio Recorded Included On The Very Beast Of Dio Vol. 2 Reissue
The Damned To Headline Rebellion Festival
Grateful Dead Stars Remember Phil Lesh And More in CBS Morning Preview