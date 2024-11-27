Journey Montana Streams 'You' Video

(The Forefront Group) Journey Montana reinforces her signature soulful sound, inviting viewers on a journey of love with a brand-new music video for "YOU." What's set to be the lover's anthem of 2024, "YOU" made its broadcast premiere on BET Jams and impacted rotation on MTV.

Earlier this month, Journey released the live version of "YOU," produced by Grammy-Award winner DJ Camper. Immersing listeners deeper in the sonic barrage of the song, the live set brings a fresh perspective to the lauded original. Now, the video bridges the tenderness of the track and affirms Journey's ability to create music that resonates with a worldwide audience.

Fresh off the heels of live shows in Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia and beyond, for the 'A Night About You' tour with Byron Juane, Journey adds a cherry on top of her momentous run this year. In addition, she's getting ready to hit the road again, touring as direct support on Capella Grey's 'The Terribly Responsible' tour, with select dates in Europe and the United States.

"YOU" explores Journey's gift with newfound artistic latitude and dives deep into a relatable situation. The accompanying video pits a feel-good energy against the intricacies of the human experience, where the heart yearns for love and a meaningful connection.

Ahead of her forthcoming debut album coming in 2025, the former "All American" cast member continues to use her voice as a medium. Check out the "YOU" music video above and stay tuned for more from Journey Montana.

THE TERRIBLY RESPONSIBLE TOUR

12/3 - London, UK

12/7 - Toronto, CA

12/9 - Philadelphia, PA

12/10 - Washington, DC

12/11 - Boston, MA

12/14 - Charlotte, NC

12/15 - Atlanta, GA

