NLE Choppa Takes Fans Back To Car Wash With 'Go' Video

(Warner) On the heels of his critically acclaimed short film, NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, NLE Choppa gifts fans with the surprise release of the tongue-in-cheek video for his song "GO." Co-directed by Choppa, the playful visual brings an extra splash of humor and edge, setting the scene at a car wash with the same rambunctious vibe and unforgettable moments that made the film a hit.

In NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash, our hero-played by NLE Choppa-attempts to prevent his independent car wash from financially going underwater. He gets savvy and recruits the baddest female staff he can find, boasting a menu of services drenched in NSFW double entendre such as "Sloppy Toppy," "Rim Job," and "Badussy Special."

Hilarious dialogue and unforgettable moments propel the plot towards an unexpected resolution with a sweet message to never give up, keep the faith, and let life take its course. An a-list cohort of friends and collaborators bring this story to life, including Lil Wayne, Lou Ratchet, Lil One, Lil Pistol, JP, Ray Vaughn, Relly B, Sukihana, TraRags, and Yaisel LM.

