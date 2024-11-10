Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival

(EBM) Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers has teamed up with Topeka, creators of the boutique music vacation, to present the first ever Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon." Curated by the band themselves, the landmark weekend will take place November 7-9, 2025 just off the beautiful gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Florida.

Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon" will feature two distinct performances by Whiskey Myers, as well as sets from Charley Crockett, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Josh Meloy, Shane Smith & the Saints, Kashus Culpepper, The Record Company, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Droptines, Noeline Hofmann and Angel White.

"We're fired up to bring something special to our fans - a music vacation that's all about the good times and the kind of experience you just can't get anywhere else," shares Whiskey Myers lead guitarist John Jeffers. "This is not only a chance for us to play alongside some of our favorite bands, but also to bring the Wiggy family together in one amazing place. We can't wait to see y'all there!"

A welcome bonfire will kick off the weekend on November 6. Additionally, there will be various games and activities including golf scramble, fishing tourney, football tailgate, pickleball tourney, chicken sh*t bingo, and beach games.

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal cove complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes at a 5,500 capacity open air green space venue a short walk from guests' beach condos or homes. Offering a more intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day under the sun at the beach and nights under the stars seeing their favorite artists.

Presale sign ups are open now and general onsale begins Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m. ET. For more info and to sign up for presale, click here.

Related Stories

Whiskey Myers Celebrate 5 New RIAA Certifications During Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series

Whiskey Myers Extend 2024 Tour Through Fall

Whiskey Myers Announce Two-Night Return To Red Rocks

Whiskey Myers Announce New Summer Tour Dates

News > Whiskey Myers