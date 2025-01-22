.

Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Band Teaming For Summer Tour

01-22-2025
(EBM) Multi-Platinum, genre-bending band Whiskey Myers kick off 2025 with today's announcement of 14 co-headlining dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band set for August 7 through September 1. Part of the Live in 25 Tour produced by Live Nation, the shows span cities ranging from the Pacific Northwest and California to the Midwest and Northeast. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com

Whiskey Myers fans can also gain early access to tickets and VIP packages beginning Jan. 28 through the "Honky Tonk Crowd" fan club. To become a member, sign up for an account on the newly-launched Whiskey Myers app and select "Become a Member." From there, you can choose either the Firewater or Kentucky Gold membership tier. Once registered, head to the tour section and tap "Claim Presale Code" under the desired show. In addition to early access to presale tickets and VIP packages, members also receive behind-the-scenes content, access to exclusive message boards, exclusive merchandise and more.

Today's tour announcement joins several prominent festival dates for the band praised by Esquire as "the real damn deal," including the San Antonio Rodeo, Stagecoach, Tailgate N' Tallboys and more, plus the band's own personally-curated Moon Crush "Whiskey Moon".

Whiskey Myers Live in 25 Tour Dates
Aug. 7 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 || Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 || Quincy, Wash. || The Gorge Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 || Berkeley, Calif. || Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Aug. 15 || Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 18 || Phoenix, Ariz. || Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug. 19 || Albuquerque, N.M. || Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 23 || Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 24 || St. Louis, Mo. || Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 || Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap (on sale Feb. 28)
Aug. 30 || Vienna, Va. || Wolf Trap (on sale Feb. 28)
Sept. 1 || Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

