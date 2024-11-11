Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History

(Reverb) Throughout the '80s, the Second British Invasion once again took the U.S. by storm -- and Birmingham's Duran Duran were at the movement's forefront. With an ever-evolving sound that has helped them remain popular for over four decades, Duran Duran has everything from timeless hits like "Ordinary World" to new head-turners like their recent cover of ELO's "Evil Woman." Fans can't get enough of the band's music, and now Duran Duran is giving them a chance to make some of their own.
With today's launch of The Official Duran Duran Reverb Shop, fans and fellow musicians alike can buy instruments used by their favorite band over the years, including a microKORG synth that Duran Duran's renowned keyboardist and synth explorer Nick Rhodes says he "used in the 2000s on tour, as its compact size and robust sound engine made it an ideal tool for on-the-go-creativity."
To learn more about the synths, guitar pedals, and more that are available in The Official Duran Duran Reverb Shop, visit: https://reverb.com/news/duran-duran-opens-up-official-reverb-shop.
Duran Duran Release New Concert Film 'Secret Oktober'
Duran Duran Share Cover Of ELO Classic 'Evil Woman'
Duran Duran Announce 2024 Danse Macabre Halloween Party
Duran Duran Got Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video - 2023 In Review
Van Halen 'It's The Right Time' Demo- Why Lou Gramm Left Foreigner- David Gilmour Addresses Dark Side Wizard Of Oz- Paul Stanley On Life After KISS- more
Foreigner's Lou Gramm Says Rock Hall Pulled 'Fast One' With Induction Ceremony- Lynyrd Skynyrd Plan To Release Gary Rossington's Final Concert- more
Whiskey Myers Launching Moon Crush Whiskey Moon Festival- An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood TV Special On Veterans Day- Jason Aldean- Jelly Roll- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Deliver New Song 'Detroit'
Earlimart's 'Teble & Tremble' Goes Vinyl For 20th Anniversary
Watch Palm Ghosts' 'Bright Note' Video
Smile Empty Soul Preview 'Swan Song' EP With 'We All Fall Down'
Cause Of Death For Iron Maiden's Paul Di'Anno Revealed
ZZ Top In The Studio For 'Deguello' Anniversary
Singled Out: Parker Barrow's 'Don't Tell Mama (What Mama Don't Know)'