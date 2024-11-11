.

Fans Can Now Own Parts Of Duran Duran History

11-11-2024
(Reverb) Throughout the '80s, the Second British Invasion once again took the U.S. by storm -- and Birmingham's Duran Duran were at the movement's forefront. With an ever-evolving sound that has helped them remain popular for over four decades, Duran Duran has everything from timeless hits like "Ordinary World" to new head-turners like their recent cover of ELO's "Evil Woman." Fans can't get enough of the band's music, and now Duran Duran is giving them a chance to make some of their own.

With today's launch of The Official Duran Duran Reverb Shop, fans and fellow musicians alike can buy instruments used by their favorite band over the years, including a microKORG synth that Duran Duran's renowned keyboardist and synth explorer Nick Rhodes says he "used in the 2000s on tour, as its compact size and robust sound engine made it an ideal tool for on-the-go-creativity."

To learn more about the synths, guitar pedals, and more that are available in The Official Duran Duran Reverb Shop, visit: https://reverb.com/news/duran-duran-opens-up-official-reverb-shop.

