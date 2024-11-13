Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(BBR) Country superstar Blake Shelton is set to release his new single, "Texas," on November 15. On November 20, Shelton will take "Texas" to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live for an interview and outdoor stage performance of the song.

The fresh and addictive song captures the classic theme of lost love with a twist and nod to George Strait, who knows best where all the exes go! "The thing that struck me about 'Texas' immediately was how different it sounded for me, and I'm always looking to push myself," said Shelton. "I think there's something really special about this record and important for me."

The song finds a man left in the dust by a free-spirited woman who has no clue where she has gone but speculates that she's probably in Texas. It's wrapped up in classic Texas charm, with a catchy call-and-response that invites listeners to sing along.

Written by Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr & Lalo Guzman, "Texas" is Shelton's debut for BBR MUSIC GROUP/BMG NASHVILLE and Wheelhouse Records. The song is produced by Shelton's longtime, award-winning producer, Scott Hendricks.

"This is the perfect opportunity to come back with something so different, and it easily felt like it should be the first single," said Shelton. "It's connected with what I've done but moves forward at the same time, and it's the perfect start to the next chapter of my career."

With 29 #1 singles, Shelton recently topped the charts with Post Malone and the smash hit "Pour Me A Drink." Pre-save "Texas" here

