Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'

(BBR) Country superstar Blake Shelton today makes his BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville debut with the release of his anthemic new single "Texas," kicking off an iconic new chapter to his storied career. Unlike anything he's ever cut, the commanding new track also made its world premiere on Country radio today, impacting this Monday, November 18 via Wheelhouse Records. Listen here.

"The thing that struck me about 'Texas' immediately was how different it sounded for me, and I'm always looking to push myself," said Shelton. "I think there's something really special about this record, and it feels important to me."

Produced by Shelton's longtime, award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and written by Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr and Lalo Guzman, the infectious groove finds a man left in the dust by a free-spirited woman who has no clue where she has gone, but speculates she's probably in Texas. Putting a fresh twist on the age-old theme of lost love with a gentle nod to George Strait, who knows best where all the exes go, it's drenched in classic Texas charm, enticing listeners to sing along.

Also available today (11/15) at 1:00 pm/CT is the official music video. Shelton teamed with longtime collaborators and directors - Ada Rothlein and Jennifer Ansell. The female lead for the video is Genesis Rodriguez, who is featured in season two of Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama, Lioness.

"My scenes are filmed inside a bar right up my alley," joked Shelton. "I've worked with Adam and Jennifer many times, so they know how to make these videos easy and authentic for me. But until I saw the final edit of the video, I had no idea what she had in that briefcase! So tune in to find out what I'm talking about." Watch the video (once available) below:

