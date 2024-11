Goo Goo Dolls Tap Dashboard Confessional For Summer Anthem Tour

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls will take their lauded live show back on the road in 2025 with an extensive run of summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center. Full tour routing can be found below as well.

"We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends," says John Rzeznik. "We're busy putting together our 15th studio album so we will have some great new songs and of course we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who's been with us since day one. Thank you! In addition, we'll be joined by Dashboard confessional. One of the last great American rock bands. It's gonna be a summer of loud music and good friends and I can't wait to get it going! By the way, It's the 25th anniversary of our album A Boy Named Goo. Seems like yesterday. Where did the time go? Love you all and can't wait to see you. Don't forget to sing along!"

The band will perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography, including their global hit "Iris." The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide.

In addition, Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Berea, South Africa - ICC Durban

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Pretoria, South Africa - Voortrekker Monument

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Naples, FL - Live Fest 2024

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Bruce, Australia - AIS Arena

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Broadmeadow, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - South Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Aec Theatre

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - North Wollongong, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

