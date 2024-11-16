Emily Ann Roberts Shares 'Joy To The World' Video

(117) Country neotraditionalist, Emily Ann Roberts, added her signature bluegrass-infused smokey mountain flair to the Christmas favorite "Joy to the World" - out today! The song and accompanying music video are sure to get fans in the festive spirit in a vibrant, uptempo blend of Appalachian roots music.
"Christmas has always been my favorite time of year. The season reminds me of home and precious memories with friends and family. I knew I wanted to record 'Joy to the World' because it captures that festive spirit, but wanted to do something to amp it up and make it my own. Trent Willmon captured the feeling I was after perfectly with how he produced this track. I hope folks' spirits are lifted as soon as they hear it!" said Emily Ann Roberts.
This holiday release promises to be an exhilarating celebration, showcasing Emily Ann's signature sound that blends traditional country roots with a modern and exciting twist. Featuring lively instrumentation, spirited harmonies, and a sprinkle of holiday magic, "Joy To The World" will have you singing along and dancing around your Christmas tree while putting up the decorations with the family.
Emily Ann was also just announced as the co-grand marshall at Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade with Colton Dixon on December 6. This event is free and open to the public.
Looking ahead to next year, Emily Ann Roberts will join country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter and Trace Adkins as she reunites with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes Tour 2025. Explore Emily Ann's 2024 - 2025 tour dates below and secure your tickets here: emilyannroberts.com/tour.
FRIENDS & HEROES TOUR 2025 DATES:
Feb. 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena
Feb. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum
March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center
March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena
March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum
March 15 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena
March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena
March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena
March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center
