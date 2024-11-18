Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video

(PAA) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated progressive heavy metal band Spiritbox are gearing up for their next chapter with the announcement of their sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, set for release on March 7, 2025 via Pale Chord in partnership with Rise Records. The album was produced by Dan Braunstein and Mike Stringer, mixed by Zakk Cervini and mastered by Ted Jensen. In tandem with the news, the band has dropped their latest single, "Perfect Soul," alongside another one of their signature visually captivating music videos shot and directed by Dylan Hryciuk at Versa Films.

"Perfect Soul" offers a glimpse into the album's melodic sound, balancing riffs and groove with ethereal atmospheres to create a listening experience that pulls listeners in like an incoming tide. The track's haunting video, set in an abandoned oceanside hospital, follows an angelic Courtney LaPlante as she searches the afterlife, surrounded by ghostly figures and a grotesque, barnacle-covered creature. Interwoven with scenes of the band performing in decaying rooms, the visuals capture the song's dark, poetic essence, drawing viewers further into Spiritbox's evolving world.

The new single follows the band's initial release from the album, "Soft Spine," which received praise for its crushing intensity. Alt Press called it "relentlessly heavy," and Revolver described it as "a hella-bruising bangabout." These two releases demonstrate the band's commitment to pushing their sound in new directions while staying anchored to their metal roots.

Spiritbox has capped off a landmark year with their second GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance for the 2025 Awards, this time for their powerhouse track "Cellar Door," cementing their status as a driving force in modern metal. Adding to this momentum, in October Spiritbox reunited with hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion for her MEGAN: ACT II deluxe album, adding their distinct edge to the song "TYG".

Their ability to transcend genres has only amplified their reach, marking major milestones along the way. Joining Korn on their 30th Anniversary Tour, Spiritbox hit a career high, bringing their explosive live show to packed arenas across the world. During the tour, they took the stage at Louder Than Life Festival, where buzzworthy guest appearances from Poppy, Tati Shmayluk of Jinjer, and Sam Carter of Architects amplified an already unforgettable set.

As 2024 winds down, Spiritbox will join Bring Me The Horizon for stadium shows in Brazil and Mexico City, before embarking on their European headline tour in 2025. They've also been announced as support for Linkin Park's awaited World Tour, joining them for performances in Italy, Netherlands, and the UK. With high-impact live shows and an ambitious new project on the horizon, the next chapter for Spiritbox promises to be their most thrilling yet.

TSUNAMI SEA TRACK LISTING:

1. Fata Morgana

2. Black Rainbow

3. Perfect Soul

4. Keep Sweet

5. Soft Spine

6. Tsunami Sea

7. A Haven With Two Faces

8. No Loss, No Love

9. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End

Tour Dates:

11/30 - Sao Paulo, BR - Allianz Parade*

12/14 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio Azteca*

6/24 - Milan, IT - I-Days Festival^

6/26 - Arnhem, NL - Gelredome^

6/28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium^

*w/Bring Me The Horizon

^w/Linkin Park

2025 European Headline Tour Dates

02/13 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

02/15 - Berlin, GER - Berlin Columbiahalle

02/16 - Amsterdam, NL - Tilburg 013

02/18 - Paris, FR - Paris Olympia

02/19 - Cologne, GER - Cologne Palladium

02/20 - Frankfort, GER - Frankfurt Zoom

02/22 - Munich, GER - Munich Tonhalle

02/23 - Hamburg, GER - Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36

w/Periphery and Stray From The Path

