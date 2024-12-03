Spiritbox Announce Tsunami Sea North American Tour

(Live Nation) Two-time GRAMMY-nominated progressive metal band Spiritbox have announced their anticipated Tsunami Sea North American Tour. Kicking off April 3rd in Dallas, TX, produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada with Loathe, Dying Wish, and GEL as support.
Tickets will first be available through a Citi presale starting today, December 3. The official artist presale begins on December 4th and will include a special SPIRITBOXOFFICE pop-up event in LA at the Hollywood Palladium from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm where fans can purchase tickets and meet the band. Additional presales will follow on December 5, ahead of the general onsale and Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets, beginning Friday, December 6, at 10 AM local time.
The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible they have chosen to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show in the U.S. or Canada and can't attend, they'll have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid. To help protect the Exchange, the tour has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, Illinois, and New York where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. Please note, a valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.
Citi is the official card of Spiritbox: Tsunami Sea North American Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 3 at 12PM ET until Thursday, December 5 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
The announcement follows the band's second consecutive GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance ("Cellar Door") which no woman has ever won this sole category. The tour announcement also follows the reveal of their anticipated sophomore album, Tsunami Sea, slated for release on March 7th via Pale Chord / Rise Records. The album's first two singles, the heavy hitter "Soft Spine" and melodic "Perfect Soul," showcase the band's dynamic range and their ability to seamlessly fuse diverse sonic influences, offering a glimpse into the depth and ambition of the forthcoming record.
In addition to Spiritbox's headline US and European tours in 2025, the band will jump on select dates of Linkin Park's World Tour, joining the rock icons for performances in Italy, the Netherlands, and the UK.
2025 US Headline Tour Dates:
4/3 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
4/4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
4/5 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
4/7 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
4/8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
4/11 - Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor
4/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
4/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
4/15 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
4/18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
4/19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
4/21 - Montreal, QC - M TELUS*
4/23 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino
4/25 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
4/26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
4/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
4/30 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
5/2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
5/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
5/6 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
5/7 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre
5/9 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*
*w/oGEL
International Tour Dates
12/14 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio Azteca*
2/13 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace~
2/15 - Berlin, GER - Berlin Columbiahalle~
2/16 - Amsterdam, NL - Tilburg 013~
2/18 - Paris, FR - Paris Olympia~
2/19 - Cologne, GER - Cologne Palladium~
2/20 - Frankfort, GER - Frankfurt Zoom~
2/22 - Munich, GER - Munich Tonhalle~
2/23 - Hamburg, GER - Hamburg Große Freiheit 36~
6/6 - Nürnberg, GER - Rock Im Park Festival
6/7 - Nürburg, GER - Rock Am Ring Festival
6/11 - Hradec Kralove, CZE - Rock For People Festival
6/12 - Interlaken, CH - Greenfield Festival
6/15 - Donington Park, UK - Download Festival
6/21 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Festival
6/24 - Milan, IT - I-Days Festival^
6/26 - Arnhem, NL - Gelredome^
6/28 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium^
~Headline tour w/Periphery and Stray From The Path
*w/Bring Me The Horizon
^w/Linkin Park
