.

Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'

11-19-2024
Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'

(BBR) Country superstar Blake Shelton today secured the biggest radio add day of his entire storied career with his anthemic single "Texas" via Wheelhouse Records. Earning over 149 first-week Mediabase stations (156 overall), the commanding new track is Shelton's debut release on BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville and kicks off an iconic new chapter to his outstanding career.

"I moved to Nashville the month after I graduated from high school to sing country music and hopefully get to hear one of my songs on the radio," said Shelton. "After all these years, it's still exciting, and thanks to fans for listening and coming out to shows. I can't wait to play 'Texas' live!"

To view a surprise celebration for the milestone accolade that was hosted earlier today for Blake at BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, click here. Released Friday (11/15), "Texas" was an immediate hit across all platforms, including People Magazine, which called the new song "rollicking." At the same time, Country Now said, "Sonically, 'Texas' breaks new ground for Shelton, redefining his sound by exploring fresh creative boundaries."

Produced by Shelton's longtime, award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and written by Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr and Lalo Guzman, the infectious groove finds a man left in the dust by a free-spirited woman who has no clue where she has gone, but speculates she's probably in Texas. Putting a fresh twist on the age-old theme of lost love with a gentle nod to George Strait, who knows best where all the exes go, it's drenched in classic Texas charm, enticing listeners to sing along.

Related Stories
Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'

Blake Shelton Shares New Single 'Texas'

Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan To Hit The Road For New CBS Competition Show

Blake Shelton To Headline Gulf Coast Jam

News > Blake Shelton

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking- Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video- more

Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'- more

Reviews

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Latest News

Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking

Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert

Architects Deliver 'Whiplash' Video To Announce New Album

Paul Simon Opens Up About Hearing Loss CBS Mornings Preview

Mountain Jam Returning After 6 Year Hiatus

Cascade Riot Share 'Time Machine' Video

Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video

The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club