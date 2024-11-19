Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'

(BBR) Country superstar Blake Shelton today secured the biggest radio add day of his entire storied career with his anthemic single "Texas" via Wheelhouse Records. Earning over 149 first-week Mediabase stations (156 overall), the commanding new track is Shelton's debut release on BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville and kicks off an iconic new chapter to his outstanding career.

"I moved to Nashville the month after I graduated from high school to sing country music and hopefully get to hear one of my songs on the radio," said Shelton. "After all these years, it's still exciting, and thanks to fans for listening and coming out to shows. I can't wait to play 'Texas' live!"

To view a surprise celebration for the milestone accolade that was hosted earlier today for Blake at BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, click here. Released Friday (11/15), "Texas" was an immediate hit across all platforms, including People Magazine, which called the new song "rollicking." At the same time, Country Now said, "Sonically, 'Texas' breaks new ground for Shelton, redefining his sound by exploring fresh creative boundaries."

Produced by Shelton's longtime, award-winning producer Scott Hendricks and written by Johnny Clawson, Kyle Sturrock, Josh Dorr and Lalo Guzman, the infectious groove finds a man left in the dust by a free-spirited woman who has no clue where she has gone, but speculates she's probably in Texas. Putting a fresh twist on the age-old theme of lost love with a gentle nod to George Strait, who knows best where all the exes go, it's drenched in classic Texas charm, enticing listeners to sing along.

