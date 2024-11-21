Kesha Goes On 'JOYRIDE' With New Video

(BHM) Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha has lifted the curtain on the long-awaited official music video for her blockbuster hit single, "JOYRIDE." Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the action-packed visual - which sees Kesha racing through the desert in an explosive car chase with evil baddies in hot pursuit - premieres today on YouTube. "JOYRIDE" is available everywhere now on Kesha's own Kesha Records.

Today's premiere of the official "JOYRIDE" music video marks the culmination of an epic 2024 for Kesha, while also setting the stage for her eagerly anticipated new single, "DELUSIONAL," out on November 29, and teasing an even bigger year ahead in 2025.

Currently boasting over 100M worldwide streams and counting, "JOYRIDE" has proven a true sensation since its July 4th release, reaching #6 on Billboard's "Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles" and "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" along with the top 30 on "Pop Airplay" and chart success around the world from the UK to New Zealand. In addition, with fans everywhere clamoring for the unapologetic pop anthem's official music video, the "JOYRIDE" official lyric video has earned over 7M views via YouTube.

Produced by Zhone (Troye Sivan's GRAMMY Award-nominated "Rush") and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Ava Max), "JOYRIDE" marks the triumphant first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, celebrating both her long overdue empowerment as an independent artist as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023's critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Along with its popular achievement, the track has been met by high-profile critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which hailed it "a return to the dancey, campy pop music she entranced audiences with on Animal and Warrior." "'Joyride' is an electro-banger perfectly timed to summer," wrote Variety, "a callback to her early hits like 'TiK ToK' and 'We R Who We R.'" "Joyride" is "(Kesha) happily untethered, embracing electropop kicks and modulated vocals like God intended," declared Vulture, "a two-and-a-half-minute celebration soundtracked by some polka-inspired beats, heavy synth, and sheer confidence." Perhaps NYLON said it best: "Everything about 'Joyride' is a trip...The original glitter-faced party animal of the 2010s is back with a fiery vengeance."

One of Spotify's Top 100 Artists with close to 40M monthly listeners, Kesha - who is currently starring on the cover of GLAMOUR Germany after recently being honored as "Music Icon" at GLAMOUR Germany's 2024 Women of the Year Awards - celebrated "JOYRIDE" with a wide range of live appearances, including show-stopping festival performances at West Hollywood, CA's OUTLOUD Music Festival At WeHo Pride, Philadelphia, PA's Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL's Lollapalooza and Mexico City, MX's Festival HERA HSBC. What looks to be a stacked 2025 will feature a number of sold-out "House of Kesha" headline shows and top-billed festival dates around the globe, with highlights including headline sets at the Australian Open's AO Live event in Melbourne, Australia on January 25 and London's Mighty Hoopla pop extravaganza on June 1.

