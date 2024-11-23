Niko Moon Streams THESE ARE THE NIGHTS EP

(AB) Multi-platinum country artist Niko Moon celebrates the release of his highly-anticipated EP, THESE ARE THE NIGHTS. The four-song collection offers a snapshot of Niko's life on the road, blending themes of simplicity, joy, and living in the moment.

Fans can expect THESE ARE THE NIGHTS to deliver a feel-good soundtrack to life's most cherished moments, blending heartfelt storytelling with Niko's signature laid-back vibe. Each track offers a unique experience-from the reflective and soulful "Money Can't Buy" to the bittersweet longing of "Summer Don't Go," the carefree escapism of "Head Above Water," and the celebratory anthem "Night's Still Young." Together, the four songs paint a vivid picture of appreciating the simple joys, living in the moment, and embracing the beauty of life.

"This EP is about slowing down and soaking in the things that make life sweet," says Niko. "These songs were written during my THESE ARE THE DAYS tour, and they reflect that energy of being on the road and the appreciation I have for the simple moments. I'm so excited for fans to hear these tracks and connect with the messages behind them."

The EP was written and produced by Niko's longtime collaborators Danny Majic and David J, who also co-wrote his hit "THESE ARE THE DAYS." The creative process drew from the dynamic energy and spontaneity of writing on tour, offering Niko a fresh approach to songwriting that he's eager to build on in the future.

THESE ARE THE NIGHTS Tracklisting

"MONEY CAN'T BUY" (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J)

"SUMMER DON'T GO" (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J)

"HEAD ABOVE WATER" (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J)

"NIGHT'S STILL YOUNG" (Niko Moon, Danny Majic, David J)

THESE ARE THE NIGHTS follows Niko's recent sold-out performance at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, where fans got a first glimpse of some of the EP's tracks. As Niko wraps up his THESE ARE THE DAYS tour, he's gearing up for the launch of his THESE ARE THE NIGHTS tour in early 2025, bringing his signature high-energy shows to even more fans.

